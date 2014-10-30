TV Ratings: World Series Game 7 dominates Wednesday for FOX

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, October 29, 2014.

A thrilling Game 7 of the World Series led FOX to a Wednesday night ratings win as dominant as Madison Bumgarner's pitching performance in relief, while “Black-ish” was up from last week and “The Mysteries of Laura” continued to slip.

For the night, FOX averaged a 5.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 20.19 million viewers overall. ABC was a very distant second (2.2, 7.06 million), followed by CBS (2.0, 8.87 million) and NBC (1.0, 5.41 million). The CW (0.8, 2.32 million) was in fifth, though the exact numbers may change because the network's lineup was pre-empted in Chicago by the Bulls' thumping of the Knicks. (For that matter, FOX's numbers should change substantially once national ratings come in, but will still be way above anyone else's.)

8 p.m. — FOX easily won the hour with the early innings of the Giants' win over the Royals, with a 5.5 rating and 20.49 million viewers. CBS was in second with “Survivor” (2.2, 8.96 million), followed by “The Middle” and “The Goldbergs” on ABC (2.0, 6.84 million), “The Mysteries of Laura” (1.2, 7.55 million), and “Arrow” on the CW (1.0, 2.77 million).

9 p.m. — As Game 7 remained tight, the numbers stayed pretty steady (5.5, 19.89 million). ABC's comedies were second (3.1, 8.74 million), with “Black-ish” up over last week, followed by “Criminal Minds” on CBS (2.3, 10.31 million), a “Law & Order: SVU” repeat on NBC (0.9, 4.62 million) and “The 100” on the CW (0.6, 1.87 million).

10 p.m. — The World Series was still going on (and still close), but Nielsen's preliminary numbers don't feature FOX (which traditionally airs local news in this hour), so for the moment, CBS' “Stalker” (1.5, 7.34 million) is listed in first place, followed by “Nashville” on ABC (1.5, 5.61 million) and a “Chicago P.D.” repeat on NBC (0.8, 4.05 million).

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.