TV Ratings: ‘X Factor,’ ‘NCIS’ lead FOX, CBS split on Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, October 25, 2011.

The start of live shows for “The X Factor” delivered the talent show’s best ratings since its premiere and carried FOX to a comfortable Tuesday win among young viewers. For all of the talk of “X Factor” as “disappointing,” FOX has to be pleased both with a numbers bump at a point in the season that “Idol” has never returned to premiere levels and with a bump for a show that has had an erratic airing pattern due to baseball in recent weeks.

Of course, “X Factor” and FOX still couldn’t compete with CBS’ powerful “NCIS” double-dip, which carried the network to an easy overall win.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 4.3 rating for the night, beating CBS’ 3.4 rating in the key demographic. There was a big drop to ABC’s 2.3 rating and then to the 1.6 rating for NBC. The CW averaged a 0.3 rating for a night of repeats.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 15.4 million viewers in primetime to go with a 9.5 rating/15 share. FOX was second with 11.78 million viewers, beating the 10.56 million viewers for ABC. NBC was far back with a 3.0/5 and 4.6 million viewers, while The CW averaged 923,000 viewers and a 0.7/1.

[Univision averaged 3.32 million viewers in primetime along with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49.]





8 p.m. – “NCIS” won the 8 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 19.045 million viewers and also finished in first with a 4.0 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “X Factor” started its two-and-a-half hour telecast with 10.99 million viewers and a 3.8 key demo rating, both good for second. ABC saw a small drop for “Last Man Standing” (9.81 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo rating) and a bigger drop for the second airing of “Man Up” (6.75 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating). NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” averaged 5.34 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating in fourth. On The CW, a “Ringer” repeat averaged 1.03 million viewers.

9 p.m. – CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” won the 9 p.m. hour with 15.88 million viewers and also delivered a better-than-normal 3.7 rating among adults 18-49 for second. “Dancing with the Stars” finished second for ABC with 13.76 million viewers, but only a 2.5 key demo rating. FOX’s “The X Factor” rose to 11.82 million viewers in its second hour and won with a 4.4 key demo rating. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” averaged 5.565 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating in fourth. A second “Ringer” repeat drew 819,000 viewers to The CW.

10 p.m. – FOX’s straggling final half-hour of “The X Factor” averaged 13.28 million viewers and a 4.9 key demo rating. For the overall hour, though, CBS’ “Unforgettable” came out on top with 11.285 million viewers and averaged a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Body of Proof” was second with 9.64 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating. NBC’s “Prime Suspect” repeat averaged 2.89 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.





All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.