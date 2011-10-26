TV Ratings: ‘X Factor,’ ‘NCIS’ lead FOX, CBS split on Tuesday

#Dancing With The Stars
10.26.11 7 years ago 4 Comments
Fast National ratings for Tuesday, October 25, 2011.
The start of live shows for “The X Factor” delivered the talent show’s best ratings since its premiere and carried FOX to a comfortable Tuesday win among young viewers. For all of the talk of “X Factor” as “disappointing,” FOX has to be pleased both with a numbers bump at a point in the season that “Idol” has never returned to premiere levels and with a bump for a show that has had an erratic airing pattern due to baseball in recent weeks.
Of course, “X Factor” and FOX still couldn’t compete with CBS’ powerful “NCIS” double-dip, which carried the network to an easy overall win.
Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 4.3 rating for the night, beating CBS’ 3.4 rating in the key demographic. There was a big drop to ABC’s 2.3 rating and then to the 1.6 rating for NBC. The CW averaged a 0.3 rating for a night of repeats.
Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 15.4 million viewers in primetime to go with a 9.5 rating/15 share. FOX was second with 11.78 million viewers, beating the 10.56 million viewers for ABC. NBC was far back with a 3.0/5 and 4.6 million viewers, while The CW averaged 923,000 viewers and a 0.7/1.
[Univision averaged 3.32 million viewers in primetime along with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49.]

8 p.m. – “NCIS” won the 8 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 19.045 million viewers and also finished in first with a 4.0 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “X Factor” started its two-and-a-half hour telecast with 10.99 million viewers and a 3.8 key demo rating, both good for second. ABC saw a small drop for “Last Man Standing” (9.81 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo rating) and a bigger drop for the second airing of “Man Up” (6.75 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating). NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” averaged 5.34 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating in fourth. On The CW, a “Ringer” repeat averaged 1.03 million viewers.
9 p.m. – CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” won the 9 p.m. hour with 15.88 million viewers and also delivered a better-than-normal 3.7 rating among adults 18-49 for second. “Dancing with the Stars” finished second for ABC with 13.76 million viewers, but only a 2.5 key demo rating. FOX’s “The X Factor” rose to 11.82 million viewers in its second hour and won with a 4.4 key demo rating. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” averaged 5.565 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating in fourth. A second “Ringer” repeat drew 819,000 viewers to The CW.
10 p.m. – FOX’s straggling final half-hour of “The X Factor” averaged 13.28 million viewers and a 4.9 key demo rating. For the overall hour, though, CBS’ “Unforgettable” came out on top with 11.285 million viewers and averaged a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Body of Proof” was second with 9.64 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating. NBC’s “Prime Suspect” repeat averaged 2.89 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dancing With The Stars
TAGSBODY OF PROOFDANCING WITH THE STARSLAST MAN STANDINGMAN UPNCISNCIS: LOS ANGELESNIELSEN RATINGSRATINGSTHE X FACTORTuesdayTV RATINGSUNFORGETTABLE

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP