TV Review: The CW’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ fails on every level

There’s an easy punchline that a hundred [or more] lazy screenwriters have probably used in movies or TV shows.
A character happens upon somebody who was previously assumed to be deceased. The character nods and quips, “You look pretty good for a dead guy.”
It’s a universally applicable joke, because… not to put too fine a point on it… dead guys generally look pretty horrible. They’re all rotted and stuff. So it doesn’t matter who you are or how you look, if you’re about to breath and receive nourishment, chances are solid that you also look pretty good for a dead guy.
The cliche pops up in the pilot for The CW’s new adaptation of “Beauty and the Beast,” one of many cliches in a script that seems to be cobbled together from nothing but dribs and drabs of earlier shows. In its “Beauty and the Beast” context, however, the line is elevated (denigrated?) from sloppy mimicry into a flawless illustration of the pilot’s insurmountable core flaw.
Kristin Kreuk’s Cat Chandler, doing for NYPD detectives what Denise Richards’s Christmas Jones did for nuclear physicists in “The World Is Not Enough,” confronts Jay Ryan’s Vincent Keller in a retrofitted warehouse and, having read paperwork on his demise in Afghanistan, she tells him “You look pretty good for a dead guy.”
The problem: Vincent Keller doesn’t just look pretty good for a dead guy. He looks pretty good for an underwear model or for a CW leading man. As Cat devours Vincent with her eyes, we’re aware that she isn’t comparing him to a maggot-infested corpse. We have no doubt that she thinks he looks good by any imaginable standard.
And with that, you cease to have a show called “Beauty and the Beast.” You can still have a show called “Beauty and The Man-Beauty” or “Beauty and The Handsome” or whatever. But you’ve lost what is the most basic and primal thing about “Beauty and the Beast” in every one of its fairy tale and modernized incarnations.
The story is about not judging a book by its cover, about learning to see beyond the surface.
Going back to the original source material, The Beast has a curse, but he’s fundamentally well-intentioned, or else he recognizes that the only way to have his curse lifted is by appearing to be fundamentally well-intentioned. He gives Belle the run of his castle or he saves her life or he performs some action that tells the reader or the viewer that he’s a figure to be rooted for. But romance can’t bloom immediately because The Beast is horrify. He’s… beastly. There’s a reaction that Belle has to have in which she is terrified or repelled by The Beast on a visceral level. This is not an optional handicap. Whether the character who needs to be taught a lesson is Belle or The Beast, it’s mandatory that there me an immediate mixture of repulsion and attraction that wage war and either The Beast needs to become a man worthy of Belle, or Belle needs to achieve enlightenment worthy of The Beast.
This isn’t option, in my opinion. Fairy tales are designed to teach lessons. That’s the lesson in “Beauty and the Beast.”
In The CW’s “Beauty and the Beast,” The Beast looks like Jay Ryan with a scratch on one cheek. Does it look like the scratch probably hurt a bit when it was incurred? Absolutely. That sucker required stitches. It’s a boo-boo and a half. It’s also a scar that is easily obscured by even dim lighting and it’s a scar that’s placed perfectly to accentuate Jay Ryan’s cheekbones. If you had to design a scar that actually turned out to be a blessing-in-disguise, it would be this scar, because it turns Ryan from an Abercrombie & Fitch model into a stud with character. Cindy Crawford would never ditch her beauty-mark and I’ll betcha Vincent’s pretty happy with his scar.
So Catherine’s first reaction to this man who the title for the show refers to as a “Beast” is… attraction. And that physical attraction is coupled almost immediately with the knowledge that this “Beast” is doing good things as well. If the Beast has the benefit of the doubt on both aesthetic and moral levels… if there’s no tangible impediment to Beauty’s inclination towards the Beast… What the heck are you making a show called “Beauty and the Beast” for?
At TCA press tour this summer, the producers suggested that the Beast’s beastliness is going to be an inner beastliness. And he does, indeed, have some anger management issues, but they aren’t manifest in Catherine’s direction in the pilot. What the pilot sets up is a romance with no impediments. If things get bad, eventually this guy may assault her, sell her for a hotel or attempt to sexually assault a teenager. Oh wait. That’s Chuck Bass. So that leaves “Beauty and the Beast” with a potential to be, at best, a version of “Gossip Girl” with less New York City authenticity (more on that in a bit) and more genetic engineering, which makes this the least imaginative adaptation of “Beauty and the Beast” in the tale’s centuries of evolution. This Beauty is never going to have to or be able to learn to “see past” anything in order to love this Beast, because her initial response will never be anything other than, “He’s hot and altruistic.”
This is pretty bottom line stuff. If you do not understand this, you do not understand the property you are attempting to capitalize upon. If you do not understand the property you are attempting to capitalize on, your show comes across as opportunistic. If your show comes across as opportunistic, you’d darned better at least be crafting your opportunistic show decently.
“Beauty and the Beast” is, alas, also woefully crafted on every level.
The writing, beyond being thematically clueless (and, as indicated above) prone to cliches, is also creatively limited.
We open with Cat in 2003 as either a recent college grad or a soon-to-be-college-grad (things are muddled) studying for her LSATs. Her mom is killed and the assailants are about to kill her as well, but she’s saved by a big shadowy figure. Nine years later, Cat is the NYPD’s least assertive detective, partnered rather ridiculously with Tess (Nina Lisandrello), who also isn’t assertive, but she is stereotypical, so there’s there. They’re investigating a really uninteresting case — something about a fashion magazine, designed only to insert words like “beauty” and “fairy tale” into the dialogue — when clues lead them, with almost no preamble, to Vincent, a former doctor who enlisted in the military after 9/11 — a genuine tragedy that really should be kept out of shows as artificial and dreadful as this — and had his DNA tinkered with. Vincent likes to help people, because it makes him feel human — maybe Cat’s lack of assertiveness is intentional, since the character is simultaneously supposed to be A Strong Woman, while being in perpetual need of saving — but the people who experimented on him are still trying to find him and stop him. [Yes, this plotline is actually closer to this summer’s “The Bourne Legacy” than to “Beauty and the Beast.”]
When people aren’t blurting out cliches, they’re blurting out stupid and generally incorrect and inappropriate things like, “Sometimes things aren’t as they seem. You can’t tell who the real monsters are.”
Yes, writers. I know that’s what the theme of “Beauty and the Beast” is. Unfortunately, you’ve made a show that proves exactly the opposite when your heroic figure also looks like a background figure from “Magic Mike.” Vincent is EXACTLY as he seems and you know he’s not a real monster, because he doesn’t look even slightly like a monster. There’s a dark version of the show in which Vincent becomes less and less in control of his rage and he becomes a genuine threat to Cat and her love wanes as she realizes that the danger he poses outweighs his attractiveness. We’re told at the beginning of the episode that Cat is attracted to douches and it turns out that Vincent is the worst of the lot and, at the end of the first season, she kills him and we cheer. Instead, I suspect Cat and Vincent will just be cuddling when we reach that point.
The most beastly thing in “Beauty and the Beast” is the sheer quantity of exposition that has to be delivered by two actors who aren’t in any way prepared to deliver that much exposition. I can’t say for sure if Ryan is or isn’t a good actor, because he’s constantly ducking in and out of shadows as the show plays coy with his itsy-bitsy scar and when he talks, the effort put into his American accent renders everything he says atonal until he has his rage attack, when his voice has been manipulated to sound like Cookie Monster dealing with an existential crisis. Unfortunately, Kreuk’s deliveries are every bit as expressionless and never, for a second, does Kreuk have the physical or vocal authority to be believable as a cop. Together, Kreuk and Ryan have the static chemistry of magazine models: They look pretty together and you might purchase a fragrance they were endorsing, but there’s no sizzle.
Making things even more static is pilot director Gary Fleder, usually a fairly reliable TV helmer. In addition to doing one of the worst jobs of Toronto-for-New York City substitutions in film and TV history, Fleder stages every action scene with a cheap flatness that speaks to basic cable. When you compare the relative production values and stunt work on “Arrow” to what Fleder and company got on “Beauty and the Beast,” it’s tempting to wonder how much The CW played favorites when divvying up budgets this development season. The only effort put into the cinematography in “Beauty and the Beast” came on the careful lighting of Ryan’s ridiculous scar.
The CW recruited “Smallville” veterans Brian Peterson and Kelly Souders basically to steer and fix “Beauty and the Beast,” which gave some genre fans a sign of hope. And, who knows, maybe they will right this ship.
I can’t review the pilot based on that hypothetical hope, especially since the pilot fails to offer even a kernel of hope. There are no supporting characters that I want to see more of, no narrative mysteries to tantalize me. This is a show that was mis-developed from the very first seconds and that failure of vision carried into every aspect of its production. That it misappropriates the “Beauty and the Beast” name is only one facet of proof that nobody here knew what they wanted to be doing. Normally this is the kind of pilot that never sees the light of day, but instead The CW has given it the golden time slot after “The Vampire Diaries.”
I’ve seen tonight’s “Vampire Diaries” premiere. It’s terrific. Watch that at 8 p.m. and then change the channel.
In keeping with the cliche “jokes” theme: tell us how you really feel, Dan!
JBagels – I know that I left things a bit vague… :-)
I had more to say, but I start so many reviews and never finish. This one I wanted to finish!
-Daniel
At least The Secret Circle had Phoebe Tonkin.
Preach!
-Daniel
At least VD has her now (at least for a little while)
I’m glad you said VD has Phoebe Tonkin and not the other way around
Sigh – just so you know, we Torontonians don’t like it when they make us look like a cheap version of NYC either.
Question – is it true that he “transforms” when he’s angry? I thought he was supposed to be a pretty hulk. Is it really just the scar?
Joyeful – He gets a little amplified and Hepatitis-y when he’s mad. And the aforementioned ridiculous voice…
-Daniel
That has to be the best made-up adjective I’ve ever seen. Hepatitis-y.
He did transform into a very ugly zombie-hulk type beast.
“There’s a dark version of the show in which Vincent becomes less and less in control of his rage and he becomes a genuine threat to Cat and her love wanes as she realizes that the danger he poses outweighs his attractiveness.”
So, Buffy season two, basically.
I’m intrigued by this show if only for the inevitable scene where the two start to get cuddly, he goes crazy on her, and then the show has to spend a half-season trying not to become a domestic violence apologia.
Rugman11 – “Buffy S.2” without the eventual return-and-redemption, yup.
-Daniel
In many reviews I’ve read, I’ve noticed that Kristin Kreuk is, basically, being called the least convincing police officer in TV history.
Is this because of how the character is written, or is she just not being assertive enough as an actress? Or is it moreso that people have a hard time with someone who looks the way Kreuk does being convincing as a tough as nails police officer? (Sort of a pseudo-Rachel Bilson/Heart of Dixie problem. Granted there are physical tools that are expected when you’re a police officer, as opposed to no real physical expectations as a doctor.)
Rowlf – Everybody’s to blame. It’s the fault of the writing. It’s Kreuk’s fault. It’s the fault of the people who cast her. None of it works. And I think the last point you made — physical expectations versus a lack thereof — is exactly the difference. I suspect Rachel Bilson would also make a pretty laughable detective, though I’d want to watch to be sure!
-Daniel
Sarah Shahi is female, gorgeous, and thin, and she made a completely convincing police officer on “Life.” I miss Dani Reese so much. When the writing is there, and the actress can convey toughness naturally as opposed to seeming like someone trying to seem tough and failing, it can easily work.
Even without properly utilizing the Beauty and the Beast structure, um, what is the plot? Beautiful people on screen and sometimes one of them gets angry?
And I would LOVE to see Cookie Monster have an existential crisis.
John – The people who made him are after him. She’ll help in some superficial way. He’ll rescue her. They’ll kiss.
-Daniel
They recruited Smallville veterans to ‘steer and fix’ things.
Man that’s just sad.
Is there any thought that the gender roles are reversed and it’s Kreuk that becomes the Beast? No? Well I gave it a shot. HORRIBLE SHOW
I wish more shows achieved this level of awfulness; then we’d get more Angry Dan reviews.
I know, right? Angry Dan reviews are like Stephen Whitty Hates This Movie reviews. Magnificent in their eloquent, exacting, carefully thorough vitriol.
Dan — you slam the show I work on and that’s cool because you’re completely entitled to you’re opinion (so is Mitt Romney, but of course, he’s wrong about everything). But here’s the thing: I’m pretty sure Beauty and the Beast existed before Disney went and created a singing Belle, yes?? This show isn’t a take on that any more than the Battlestar Galactica reboot was. And we can all agree, that rocked. Gary’s direction of the show was beautiful, the actors stunning, the story lines — alas, cut for time. But can I also remind you all that EVERY SINGLE one of Joss Whedon’s pilots except Angel have been reshot and rewritten. And that man’s as close to god as you get. So chill. As Joss said, “if you refuse to watch Buffy the Vampire Slayer because it’s called Buffy the Vampire Slayer, then you don’t deserve to watch Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”
You may think that cliché is a bad thing in writing. But isn’t the saying that no one has ever written a story that is not a “reboot” of something Shakespeare wrote?
And PS to compare the budget of B&TB to Arrow is like comparing the budget of Paranormal Activity to The Avengers.
Real Beauty – I’m very much aware that Beauty and the Beast pre-dates Disney. But thanks!
Beyond that, I’m happy you’re proud of the show you work on, because I know how frustrating it can be to work on something you don’t believe in.
-Daniel
A general comment on budget, since I have not yet seen this show, but sorry you have a low budget, but I hate making excuses for a show that looks bad or can’t do the things it wants to do. Do what you can and make it look good or have some other redeeming things about your show that makes me ignore the budget issues. Don’t reach beyond your budget. I hate watching something that inserts a bad green screen when they could have written it in a way that didn’t require it – if you can’t do it right, don’t do it.
@Real Beauty: La Belle et La Bete (the source of the Disney movie) is a French 18th century update of the Greek myth of Eros and Psyche. Eros, being the god of Love, was physically magnificent, but he chose to hide from his bride Psyche during the day to get her to trust him and love him for himself (when she couldn’t see him, at night) rather than for his godhood and his beauty.
Dan’s essential complaint still holds up: the point of Beauty and the Beast is finding the true person beneath the deceptive exterior. And if neither character has a deceptive exterior, the project has missed the point of the origin story.
“You may think that cliché is a bad thing in writing. But isn’t the saying that no one has ever written a story that is not a “reboot” of something Shakespeare wrote?”
Please GOD tell me you are not a writer on the show, that is the most terrifyingly creatively bankrupt and pathetic rationalization which I have ever read.
Where to start…no, every story is not a reboot of Shakespeare. In point of fact, Shakespeare was not our planets first writer, several somewhat well known stories; The Odyssey, Beowulf, almost everything by Chaucer, and so on so forth.
And, even putting that aside, of course cliche’s are bad! Even if what you are writing isn’t fully original, there is a difference between paying homage, or maybe writing a satire, or trying to find a different angle on an old story and cliche.
I’m glad you want to defend your show, but your choice of defense has taken me from not wanting to see it, to actively wishing to campaign for its removal from television. (Which I assume will happen soon enough.)
Not on Disney’s, but they’ve been marketing this thing as a reboot of the 80’s Beauty and the Beast series. Now allow me to share an amazing essay on just what that show was all about, and then tell me if selling this thing as a reboot when it is in fact so fundamentally different, is a joke or what.
[www.batbland.com]
Great review, though whats with the grammatical errors. Did not expect that from an anglophile….
A – Haste. Sadly.
-Daniel
I agree, VD was terrific tonight. Anyway, after yours and Alan’s bashing of Beauty and the Beast, I couldn’t even bring myself to watch it (ever though I LOVE Kreuk)
IMO… I am a fan of the old beauty & the beast along w/ the cartoon & I like that this show is different. If you haven’t watched it, at least give it a chance before writing it off.
What really angers me is when they greenlight garbage like this yet shows that are genuinely decent get cancelled based on US ratings only and not global interest.
Very rarely do networks get money because of “global interest,” so why should they care. Ratings mean money, so it makes sense that low rated shows get cancelled regardless of international rights, DVD sales, iTunes, etc. You can whine all you want, but the television business isn’t going to change over night because shows that nobody watches get axed. And to be fair, it has made some progress because shows like Chuck, Fringe and Community (all shows I like) lasted way longer than they should have.
Shows are often renewed based on how they perform globally. ‘Touch’ would probably not have a second season if it didn’t sell overseas.
This new “Beauty and the Beast” is derived from the excellent series on CBS in the late 1980s, and has some of the same producers. However, the only similarities I see are that the characters are named Vincent and Catherine, and there are occasional aerial shots of the city. The new show completely lacks the emotional content and qualities that made the original so special. It is a huge disappointment.
The original series also had the creator of Game of Thrones on its writing staff
Dan,
Isn’t this sentence missing a noun?:
“If things get bad, eventually this guy may assault her, attempt to sexually assault a teenage [missing noun] and sell her for a hotel”
Tom – Probably! See earlier comment regarding typos… Sigh…
-Dan
Tom – Actually, I was just missing an “r” on “teenage.” Fixed either way… Gracias…
-Daniel
Reviews like this is one of the reasons I always root for at least one horrible show; this is a hoot. Much better than the show (obviously) though I admit to making it through for about 15 minutes just to see if this was spot on and it was and more. This review is actually more entertaining than a few of the new shows I’ve seen this season.
Sometimes there is a show where absolutely everything about it is just plain bad and this is one of them. I felt my brain cells dribbling out of head like lemmings off a cliff – good for you for being able to hang in there, watch the whole shebang and treat us to this fun review. (John Simon used to another reviewer I used to read when I heard a bad play burst onto the Broadway scene; he was though, how shall I put it – really mean, but, still fun to read.
I couldn’t help but notice how much Kreuk’s blue jeans/black shirt/red-brown jacket clothes, the fact she’s a dark-haired NYC detective, and that she has a relationship with a “beast” reminded me alot of Elisa Maza and Goliath from Disney’s “Gargoyles” (Google it)
Daniel,
That was one of the most incisive, accurate and incisive take downs of mediocrity I have ever read.
Your analysis of the show’s conceptual flaws, to the horrible writing and mediocre acting was spot on.
Enjoyed your review far more than I ever could this tragic remake.
Kudos.
Daniel,
That was one of the most incisive, accurate and fair takedowns of a flaming mediocrity I have ever read.
Your analysis of the show’s conceptual flaws, to the horrible writing and mediocre acting were spot on.
Enjoyed your review far more than I ever could this tragic remake.
Kudos.
Sorry about the duplicate comment. Didn’t realize they got posted at the bottom.
I must be watching a different show because I love it. I wasn’t planning on ever watching it and thought it was going to be stupid, but when On Demand finally added The CW Network I decided to give it a chance and watched the first 3 episodes. I’m not sure if the pilot has been changed since this review, but I thought it looked like it had a nice budget and I will agree the Beast is hot,but he does turn into a monster at certain times. The only thing I find annoying is that Cat keeps turning up a million times at his “secret” hideout.
Usually I will have the same opinion of a show if I agree with someone that likes the same things I like and I love TVD and Arrow, so I’m trying to figure out what’s wrong with me….um…am I just imagining I like it?
TV’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST of the 1980’s was artistic, sensitive, beautiful, and had great acting and directing. CW’s new version is a travesty. Not only are the writing and acting poor, but the show lacks soul. What a waste of air time! I wish CBS would introduce a new series and bring back Ron Perlman and Linda Hamilton in middle age. They transform any film to magic!
Oh PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE! BnB of the 80’s was one of my guitly pleasures back then, but I pretty much watched it in a closet because it was so freakin’ corny! Please do not try to make it into the mold to which this new series should be compared. A lion/man-beast living in the NY sewers and beautiful woman falling in love with him. it was romantic – yes. Ron Perlman’s voice is awesome – yes. But let’s face it, the target audience of both shows (then and now) is CHICKS!!! CHicks who will watch the hot guy who gets really angry and turn ugly and beastly once in awhile, learn to trust and fall in love with the beauty, who will learn to trust and fall in love with him. That’s the point folks. Nuthin’ else. Same as it was in the 80’s. While there is a lesson to be learned (what’s inside vs outside, etc), it pales in comparison to the draw of watching V & C’s sexual tension, and their blossoming love story (yes, eventually they’ll cuddle, kiss and maybe even get it on). Does the show have shallow scripts and storylines – yup. But its still entertaining for CHICKS to watch. To each his own, eh?
I watched the original series and, while fun, it was certainly not high art. This reboot has some problems, yes. Like the commenter up-stream, reviews like this actually make me root for a show. Sometimes it can take writers and actors a few episodes to find their stride. I think Kreuk is doing an OK job, but Ryan seems like he wants to add “dude!” to the end of every line. Maybe he’s struggling with the American accent? The episode “Worth” seems to be heading in a better direction. Also, this same episode seems to be pointing to the twist on the origin story is not an exterior that needs to be overlooked or hidden, but an inner demon that the hero can’t control. This demon seems to be tied to his feelings for her and my guess it’s this that will keep them apart.
I don’t agree with the low rating. There’s definitely a chemistry between Vincent and Cat and I want more…… Right now a little cheesy is just about right!
Summary of every episode thus far: Emotionally torn-up half-beast half-hunk stumbles upon every crime scene Kristin Kreuk is in charge of. They then are stuck in a torturous limbo of: I want to see him but I can’t and I wan’t to help her but I shouldn’t. Then RAH RAH RAH something flips Beast Dude’s switch and he goes ballistic….but just for 5 seconds before he is soothed by Kristin Kreuk’s pleading.
I feel like the only connecting thread to the episodes is their shared stagnance.
I actually like this Beauty and the Beast redo. At times laughable but it’s nice to see this story get with the times. Women like to see gorgeous men as much as men like to watch beautiful women. It’s no longer just a woman’s job to be “hot”. Wink.
much agreed
hear! hear! could not agree more!
you’re seriously critiquing a CW show?
does anyone remember the old WB logo? how it was always displayed right before your favorite show aired? THOSE shows, you can critique. anything after WB’s lifespan, no. just.. no.
Vincent’s character is pretty beastly. It’s all about perspective. Cat is a cop with a strong sense of justice and a driving need to obey and uphold the law in all aspects. There are plenty of obstacles in the way of their romance. Vincent is presumed dead and needs to remain that way to avoid detection by those who want to further experiment on and/or exterminate him, along with all those who know of his existence. He kills often, in grisly ways, and he can’t control his actions. He even went so far as to throw JT, whom he has known and loved for years. Though the viewer wants to believe that Vincent would never harm Cat, no matter the circumstance, there is always that little niggling doubt that he may accidentally take things too far in a beastly rage. It’s understandable that the CW cast someone so handsome for the beast. They can’t really take the outwardly beastly approach because no one wants to watch that. Humans are vain, vapid people. We don’t want to stare at a gruesomely ugly mug for an hour. We don’t want to envision a beautiful woman with a hairy ape looking thing, because we wouldn’t want to be with a hairy ape looking thing. To be honest, the BBC version was quite cheesy with the beast makeup/costume and it’s refreshing to see Jay Ryan look menacing but still insanely hot. He’s beastly and scary, but not impossible to love or watch. There’s conflict, no doubt about it. You just have to be willing to look beyond the basic precedent for the show and be open to new examples of beastly behavior.
I completely agree with you. I admit it’s not the best written show, but I still enjoy watching it and hopefully it stays on air long enough to improve.
“Though the viewer wants to believe that Vincent would never harm Cat, no matter the circumstance, there is always that little niggling doubt that he may accidentally take things too far in a beastly rage.”
I kind of hope they put this in one of the episodes. I want to see how they’d recover from something like that!
I’m sorry if it seems like I was spamming. There was no message to show that my message was ever posted so I kept trying. I realize now that it did post and more than once. I don’t see an option to remove any of the posts.
Kaity – Don’t worry. I deleted the duplicates and your original comment remains!
-Daniel
I had the same reaction as you, Dan, during the first 2 episodes. It was unnerving to see a beautiful beast and a cop who doesn’t seem like one. But I’m wondering now whether it’s not so much the characters that needed to see beyond appearances. That maybe it’s us, the audience, who need to see beyond the stereotypes that we’ve attached to these characters over the centuries of the telling of this story. As much as we say that this story is about seeing beyond the book’s cover, we haven’t learned to see beyond the cover ourselves. We are so stuck with seeing the beast as physically ugly, and seeing a cop as physically and vocally assertive, that we fail to see these unlikely persons as playing those roles, and portraying them well through different lenses. Have we not evolved beyond stereotypes yet?
agree!
Stop the bs. I freakin love the show! And i know a lot of people do and i hope there Will be a season Two.
im hoping too. i love beauty and the beast
I’m sorry but not everyone agrees with you Dan. I love the show. I don’t think I or anyone for that matter would want to watch a show where There’s a really ugly raging beast and a vocal and physical convincing cop supposedly being the “beauty” who falls in love with it. The show isn’t called the convincing cop and the human beast. And its improved a lot and I think for a supposedly tight budget show, its doing pretty well. We all want more
i respect your opinion dan. for me beauty and the beast is improving in every episode. it may had started “not that good” but at least it is developing. hoping for more seasons. love jay-kristin’s chemistry.
i respect your opinion dan. for me beauty and the beast is improving in every episode. it may had started “not that good” but at least it is developing. hoping for more seasons. love jay-kristin’s chemistry.
Just read Dan’s review of BATB, and the first thing that comes to my mind is the quote from “Game of Thrones” book: “You know nothing Jon Snow.” Well that is how I feel about Dan. That was a terrible review of BATB. And to think that he got paid for that.
Beauty and The Beast
I love it, but do not mess it up. This is about Venice and Cat falling in love.
They should have just been honest and called this “Beauty and the Hulk”
Considering that the show rips off the names (and little else) from the 1980’s show with Linda Hamilton and Ron Pearlman, it seems to me the creators/writers on this new show seem to have missed the point of the work they’re ripping off…sorry, “honoring”. People loved that show because there was no easy solution of “Keep your temper and you’ll still be a GQ model”. Vincent was not even remotely passable as a normal looking guy and that was a problem. Not just in a “Will beauty see past his looks” but frankly “How do you craft your life around a guy who will likely get scooped up for scientific testing the second anyone else sees him.” There was a very real danger of what would happen if Vincent got discovered. He couldn’t magicly show up to a party in a tux, or even co sign on a house with her. And that was interesting! (Sure, the original is cheesy as heck in that 1980’s way, but the concept was fresh and never offered easy answers to the issue of how they were going to make it work.)
I might even be more forgiving if it wasn’t so blatantly and badly lifting from that original show without having a clue about the things that worked for it. (And for all its cheese, Linda Hamilton was an intense actress, and Ron Pearlman’s Vincent was extremely romantic and sexy under that make up just with the power of his voice, and his range.) Its like someone said “Hey you know, this thing ran 3 seasons and still has a fan base 20 some odd years later! I bet if we rename all the characters the same it will magically make our show just as popular!”
If the CBS directing even today the Beauty and the Beast with the same actors, the same directors parts but with more pleasant affair in the end of the season’s because the older movies Linda left us on the on the goods of the film(very mistake from her site,this is my opinion), and with a good scenario would be better than the new tv series . If even this is not possible(for Linda and Ron), they should at least keep all other things ORIGINAL!like the places,make up(for the beast),etc…I would like to see it then with ALL MY HEART.I have the Original season’s dvd’s of the Beauty and the Beast 1987,and i see them again(more season’s 1-2),and over again.Very big mistake from Linda which she left the movie series so soon…The old movie could continue at least complete for 6-8 season’s and with A FANTASTIC FINISH-FINALE!I am today 32 years old,and i grew up with this FANTASTIC movie!I will agree totally with Veritas opinion,and i will say,that the old movie was artistic, sensitive, beautiful, and had great acting and directing.All these things,can keeping you,for hours in front of the TV!The Beast,could be ONLY underground like(Ron Perlman),etc…Mobiles, and in a general cases new technology,they can’t belong in a movie like the old of 1987.All these is just my opinion…
Edit:i’m sorry about my english…
I tried to avoid this show, it was supposed to be an adaptation of 1987’s Beauty and the Beast with Ron Perlman and Linda Hamilton which is one of my favourite programs, so when they announced this … I died a little inside, but hoped it would deliver.
Too bad, I guess, that the people who created the new show think that what, people won’t watch it if the “Beast” is too ugly or unappealing? I’d like to see an updated but faithful version of the original series because it is very dated now, not this apparent mess.
I do wonder if it got any better after the pilot?
Just read Daniel Fienberg’s review of BATB. There is a repeated saying in the “Game of Thrones” book “You know nothing Jon Snow.” That sums up how I feel about this horrible review. You recommend “The Vampire Diaries” over BATB. And to think that you probably got paid for that review. So sad. :(
i like this verry much and want to no when it will be on dvd i have the linda hamelton one to as well as the disney one
i like this verry much and want to no when it will be on dvd i have the linda hamelton one to as well as the disney one
What story line? …..writing? …..acting?
I watch just to see Kristin Kreuk…..
Wow. Thats sounds like a whole lot of hate for something. When I was growing up, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast was my favorite movie. Because of this, I have a very high expectation for any remake or new version of this theme, but unlike you, I thought this show was great. Yes, the beast could have been more beastly, and yes the beauty should have been more afraid or repulsive towards the beast, but they pulled it off the way they did it. There were many differences, but honestly the chemistry between them was amazing. You can feel the feeling of i shouldn’t but i cant help it. Feel when they hurt, when they are scared, and even when they are absolutely in love with each other even when they dont think they can show it. I believed their acting is amazing and they do a great job with their roles. The plot also has many twists and turns. The pilot is there for an insight of what the plot will be, but you have to give it a few episodes to be able to correctly decide if it is a good show or not and after the plot gets going and the characters start intertwining, this show turns out to be amazing. And thats saying something, because like i am very picky on whether i approve of a remake of my childhood favorite movie or not. I know we are all entitled to our own opinions so i respect yours but here is the basis of mine.
I have never been so disappointed in anything like I am with Season 2. Season 1 was amazing in every way: acting, writing, music and particularly the onscreen chemistry between Catherine and Vincent. I bought the series and watched it all summer waiting for Season 2. This is a great disappointment in every way. Acting doesn’t compare to last season, onscreen chemistry is almost non-existent, Tess is now a disloyal friend in trying to get Gabe to confess his feelings for Catherine, the blood and gore is just not necessary, and for Vincent to kiss the female beast almost in front of Catherine’s eyes is just unbelievable. I told a friend to watch and last night was her first and last. She said it’s as bad as all the other shows on TV. Actually, that was my own feeling and I regretted telling her about it.
Ugh I love this show, I think it’s a sweet story line it’s not like any one else has written anything like it. I watch it all the time and really hope for it not to be cancelled. I don’t get into many tv shows but I really enjoy this one so all this jazz about it being bad writing or cancelled what about the people out there that actually do enjoy it and watch it that don’t have internet to be leaving there opinions!!
I happen to love this show so just because a couple people on the internet says it sucks that automatically has grounds for cancelling or being bad writing…I think not!!
this looks like anti Beauty and the beast forum anyways…….i find it good entertainment not to forget it is just a TV show which needs to be interesting for its viewers and it has good rating about an 8 on IMDB so im cool with it. cheers
I happen to love this show
I happen to love this show, it’s addictive
Just bulshit….
All right, everyone, listen. Someone can be exquisitely perfect on the inside, but dead and diseased on the inside. People can beasts no matter what they look like, and for you to say that to be a beast, you HAVE to look bad is just reinforcing the idea that outward appearances are the sole basis of people’s judgment. True, Vincent is beautifully formed, but Vincent is the one who considers himself the beast–not Catherine. Vincent fights with himself throughout the season because he doesn’t want to hurt Catherine via his beast side and because he believes that he is completely unworthy of Catherine’s love and attention. As for Catherine not having that in-your-face quality, I like that about her because it means that she isn’t completely pessimistic and emotionally hard like other cops come across as on other TV shows. I agree with Mariana–maybe we’re too used to the stereotype that anything called “Beauty and the Beast” has to represent the beast as a physically unappealing monster and the beauty as a vain woman who has to either overcome his outward appearance or say, “Bye-bye!” to someone who could be her one true love–and let me tell you right now, Catherine and Vincent are soul mates and nothing can convince me otherwise. Anyway, I just wanted to point out that this series is amazing and, yes while it mostly appeals to girls, it serves as a lesson to everyone that beasts don’t have to be hideous looking to be someone willing to tear you down (or apart).