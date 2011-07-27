‘Twilight’ co-star Justin Chon joining comedy ’21 and Over’

“Twilight Saga” co-star Justin Chon, Skylar Astin (“Taking Woodstock”) and Sarah Wright (“The House Bunny”) are joining the raunchy all-night comedy “21 and Over.”

The trio join previously announced star Miles Teller (the upcoming “Footloose” remake).



The film centers on two childhood friends who drag their socially reclusive pal out on his twenty-first birthday, only for the innocent night out to turn into an unpredictable series of chaotic debaucheries, “Hangover”-style. Alcohol may be involved. And possibly swearing. And maybe nudity.

The comedy was written and will be directed by “The Hangover” (surprise!) writers Jon Lucas and Scott Moore for Relativity Media.

Shooting is scheduled to start August in Washington state. The film will be released sometime in 2012.

“21 and Over” will be produced by Mandeville Films” David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman (“The Fighter”).

Chon, who plays the hopelessly smitten pal of Bella (Kristen Stewart) in the “Twilight” films, will soon be seen in “From the Rough.” Astin is best known for his Broadway stint in “Spring Awakening,” while Wright will soon be seen in “Touchback” and “The Assistants.”