‘Twilight: Eclipse,’ ‘Awake’ director set for NBC’s ‘Hannibal’

03.31.12 6 years ago 3 Comments
NBC has landed “Twilight Saga: Eclipse” director David Slade to helm the pilot for the network’s “Hannibal.”
“Hannibal,” a prequel to Thomas Harris’ “Red Dragon” novel, focuses on the early interactions between Will Graham and Hannibal Lecter. The pilot was written by Bryan Fuller (“Pushing Daisies”).
NBC has already given “Hannibal” a 13-episode order. The only actor cast thus far is Hugh Dancy in the Graham role.
Slade will direct the pilot and also serve as executive producer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
In addition to features like “Hard Candy” and “30 Days of Night,” Slade also directed the acclaimed pilot for NBC’s “Awake.”

