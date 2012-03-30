‘Twilight: Eclipse,’ ‘Awake’ director set for NBC’s ‘Hannibal’

NBC has landed “Twilight Saga: Eclipse” director David Slade to helm the pilot for the network’s “Hannibal.”
“Hannibal,” a prequel to Thomas Harris’ “Red Dragon” novel, focuses on the early interactions between Will Graham and Hannibal Lecter. The pilot was written by Bryan Fuller (“Pushing Daisies”).
NBC has already given “Hannibal” a 13-episode order. The only actor cast thus far is Hugh Dancy in the Graham role.
Slade will direct the pilot and also serve as executive producer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
In addition to features like “Hard Candy” and “30 Days of Night,” Slade also directed the acclaimed pilot for NBC’s “Awake.”
So this trash is really going into production? I was hoping it would fizzle in the usual dev hell. Huh.
By the way, the only “interaction” between Graham and Lecter before the latter gutted the former was Graham’s visit to Lecter’s practice when he learned that Lecter had treated a murder victim years earlier.
I know imbeciles don’t read books, but they’re pretending they’re basing this on “Red Dragon”, so at least remembering that the book actually has contents might be nice.
Not sure if serious