This ‘Twilight: Eclipse’ Bad Lip-Reading is Just Perfect

This has no right to be as funny as it is. No right.

If you remember the “Bad Lip-Reading” overdub of “Game of Thrones” from awhile ago, you should feast your eyes and ears (I guess?) on this uproarious re-dub of “Twilight: Eclipse.” Bella is a little snot, Edward is ridiculous, and Jacob has the most unsettling, nervous, hilarious voice ever. Their angst is somehow more real now. A guaranteed LOL, in case you're trying to keep a low profile and need that sort of warning.