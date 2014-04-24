This ‘Twilight: Eclipse’ Bad Lip-Reading is Just Perfect

#Robert Pattinson
04.24.14 4 years ago

This has no right to be as funny as it is. No right. 

If you remember the “Bad Lip-Reading” overdub of “Game of Thrones” from awhile ago, you should feast your eyes and ears (I guess?) on this uproarious re-dub of “Twilight: Eclipse.” Bella is a little snot, Edward is ridiculous, and Jacob has the most unsettling, nervous, hilarious voice ever. Their angst is somehow more real now. A guaranteed LOL, in case you're trying to keep a low profile and need that sort of warning.

