‘Twilight’ star Anna Kendrick looking to be ‘Pitch Perfect’ in new rom-com

Since garnering an Oscar nomination in 2010 for “Up in the Air”, “Twilight” tenth-banana Anna Kendrick’s career has really been heating up, with the actress racking up major roles in films like this fall’s “50/50” opposite Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Now The Hollywood Reporter is revealing that the up-and-comer is in early talks to star in “Pitch Perfect”, a new Universal rom-com set in the world of collegiate a cappella groups.

The script is based on a nonfiction book of the same name written by GQ journalist Mickey Rapkin, about a rebellious college student who joins an all-female a cappella group at her university and becomes the crown jewel of the lineup. TV and theater director Jason Moore will be making his feature-film debut with the project, which earlier added “Bridesmaids” actress Rebel Wilson to the cast.

The project is being produced by Gold Circle, who are eying a fall start date in New Orleans. In addition to “50/50”, Kendrick will next be seen in “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1” this November.