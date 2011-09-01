‘Twilight’ star Anna Kendrick looking to be ‘Pitch Perfect’ in new rom-com

Since garnering an Oscar nomination in 2010 for “Up in the Air”, “Twilight” tenth-banana Anna Kendrick’s career has really been heating up, with the actress racking up major roles in films like this fall’s “50/50” opposite Joseph Gordon-Levitt.
Now The Hollywood Reporter is revealing that the up-and-comer is in early talks to star in “Pitch Perfect”, a new Universal rom-com set in the world of collegiate a cappella groups.
The script is based on a nonfiction book of the same name written by GQ journalist Mickey Rapkin, about a rebellious college student who joins an all-female a cappella group at her university and becomes the crown jewel of the lineup. TV and theater director Jason Moore will be making his feature-film debut with the project, which earlier added “Bridesmaids” actress Rebel Wilson to the cast.
The project is being produced by Gold Circle, who are eying a fall start date in New Orleans. In addition to “50/50”, Kendrick will next be seen in “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1” this November.
awesome! Anna is a great singer – (she has a Tony Nomination too! Will be fun to see her sing in a movie again.
Awesome! Anna is a great singer (see CAMP) and she also has a Tony Nomination – sounds like a fun movie
Tenth-banana? Did I miss something here? never heard of such a term, and Im pretty sure most people havent either. Google doesnt help much either. Something about a hidden 10th banana in some video game. But surely you wouldnt use such an unknown vague term in an article then… ?
10th banana refers to her not being one of the leads… She plays a human & a very small role in the Twilight Saga, but her connection with the project has seemed to jump start her career… I’m sure you’ve heard the phrase “second banana” (usually describing someone playing the sidekick role). Hope this helps!
GREAT. I love me some Anna Kendrick.
Good! She deserves it more than lump of dough Stewart. She’s a good actress and very pretty.