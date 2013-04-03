‘Twilight’ vet Catherine Hardwicke to direct ‘The Age of Miracles’

After depicting the everyday trauma of being a teen girl in “Thirteen,” director Catherine Hardwicke has since continued to explore the lives of teenagers, only adding the fantasy backdrops of films such as “Twilight” and “Little Red Riding Hood.”

The trend continues in her next film, the sci-fi saga “The Age of Miracles,” which Hardwicke recently signed on to direct.

Based on Karen Thompson Walker”s best-selling debut novel, “Miracles” takes place after the Earth”s rotation has inexplicably slowed down (it stopped completely in 2003’s “The Core”). A young girl named Julia deals with coming of age while the world is seemingly coming to an end.

No casting decisions have yet been made, but there will likely be news on that front soon. Seth Lochhead (“Hanna”) adapted the screenplay, while River Road Entertainment founder Bill Pohlad will produce.

Hardwicke is probably best known for directing the first film in the “Twilight” series, and the fairy tale “Little Red Riding Hood” starring Amanda Seyfried. She recently wrapped “Plush,” starring Emily Browning, Cam Gigandet, and Xavier Samuels, and is currently directing the CBS drama pilot “Reckless.”