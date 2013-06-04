‘Twilight’s Kristen Stewart lines up two new starring roles

Looks like Kristen Stewart will spend her summer vacation working.

The “Twilight Saga” vet has just signed on to star in two projects which will shoot back-to-back this summer. Stewart will appear in “Camp X-Ray” and “Sils Maria,” according to Deadline.

First, she’ll top line the political drama “Camp X-Ray,” marking the directorial debut of Peter Sattler.

In the film, Stewart plays a young guard at Guantanamo Bay military prison, where she befriends an inmate who has been held there for eight years.

Gina Kwon and Sophia Lin are producing, while David Gordon Green (“All the Real Girls,” “Pineapple Express”) is exec producing along with Lindsay Williams and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein.

Stewart will also star in “Sils Maria,” from acclaimed director Olivier Assayas (“Carlos,” “Summer Hours”).

“Sils Maria” centers on an accomplished film actress (played by accomplished film actress Juliette Binoche) who becomes obsessed with a rising young star (played by rising young star Chloe Moretz) who is playing a role which once made the former famous. Stewart will play the Binoche”s character’s assistant.

Stewart was recently seen in “Snow White and the Huntsman” and “On the Road.”