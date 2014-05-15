‘Twin Peaks’ Fanatics: Massive 10-Disc Blu-Ray Set Will Make All Your Dreams Come True

Call it a “Twin Peaks” explosion.
The classic David Lynch TV series is set to hit Blu-ray for the first time ever on June 29, in an enormous 10-disc box set entitled “Twin Peaks – The Entire Mystery” that will include every episode of the series as well as the feature-length prequel “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me” (also making its debut in the format).
Along with a host of other special features, including carryovers from both the VHS and DVD box sets of the series, nearly 90 minutes of deleted and alternate scenes from the film will see the light of day for the first time, in addition to a brand-new featurette in which Lynch interviews all three members of the Palmer family (Leland, Sarah and daughter Laura) in character “about their current existence in this life and the next,” followed by a conversation with the actors who portrayed them (Ray Wise, Grace Zabriskie and Sheryl Lee).
“During the last days in the life of Laura Palmer many things happened, which have never been seen before” said Lynch in a statement. “They're here now alongside the new transfer of 'Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me' and 'Twin Peaks,' the television series.”
Other highlights from the set include:
– A retrospective documentary on the making of “Fire Walk With Me,” including cast and crew interviews
– Newly-discovered deleted scenes and outtakes from the TV series
– Over 130 behind-the-scenes images from Lynch”s personal collection
– 10 “vignettes of iconic Twin Peaks themes” entitled “Atmospherics,” feature a montage of sounds and imagery “to further immerse fans in the mysterious world of Twin Peaks.”
– The previously-released four-part documentary “Secrets From Another Place: Creating Twin Peaks”
– Extended version of “A Slice of Lynch,” featuring the complete and uncut conversation between Lynch and cast members Kyle MacLachlan and Madchen Amick previously included on the Gold Box DVD collection.
After watching the teaser trailer for the forthcoming set, you can find a full breakdown of each disc below. For even more info on “Twin Peaks – The Entire Mystery” navigate to andthemissingpieces.tumblr.com.
Disc One:
Pilot
Original Version
Alternate International Version
Episode 1
Episode 2
Special Features
Log Lady Intros (HD)
Preview and recaps on select episodes (HD)
Disc Two:
Episode 3
Episode 4
Episode 5
Episode 6
Episode 7
Special Features
Season 1 Image Gallery
Twin Peaks Sneak Peeks (HD)
Log Lady Intros (HD)
Previews and recaps on select episodes (HD)
Disc Three:
Episode 8
Episode 9
Episode 10
Special Features
A Slice of Lynch: Uncut (HD) – NEW!
Season 2 Image Gallery
Promos (HD/SD)
Log Lady Intros (HD)
Preview and recaps on select episodes (HD)
Disc Four:
Episode 11
Episode 12
Episode 13
Episode 14
Special Features
Series Deleted Scenes
Series Deleted Scenes (HD) – NEW!
Outtakes (HD) – NEW!
Log Lady Intros (HD)
Preview and recaps on select episodes (HD)
Disc Five:
Episode 15
Episode 16
Episode 17
Episode 18
Special Features
Return To Twin Peaks
Location Guide
The Glastonbury Archives
17 Pieces of Pie: Shooting at the Mar T (AKA RR) Diner
Mark Frost Interview with Wrapped in Plastic
Learning to Speak in the Red Room
An Introduction to David Lynch
Lucy Bumpers
1-900 Hotline
Production Documents
Image Galleries
Log Lady Intros (HD)
Preview and recaps on select episodes (HD)
Disc Six:
Episode 19
Episode 20
Episode 21
Episode 22
Special Features
Postcards From The Cast
Twin Peaks Sneak Peaks (HD)
Log Lady Intros (HD)
Preview and recaps on select episodes (HD)
Disc Seven:
Episode 23
Episode 24
Episode 25
Episode 26
Special Features
Cast And Crew Interviews
Log Lady Intros (HD)
Preview and recaps on select episodes (HD)
Disc Eight:
Episode 27
Episode 28
Episode 29
Special Features
Secrets From Another Place: Creating Twin Peaks (HD)
Northwest Passage: Creating the Pilot
Freshly Squeezed: Creating Season One
Where We”re From: Creating the Music
Into the Night: Creating Season Two
Log Lady Intros (HD)
Preview and recaps on select episodes (HD)
Disc Nine:
Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me
The Missing Pieces: Deleted/Alternate Scenes (HD) – NEW!
Special Feature
Archival Interviews
Disc Ten:
Special Features
Between Two Worlds (HD) – NEW!
Palmer Family Interview
Actors Discussion
Moving Through Time: Fire Walk With Me Memories (HD) – NEW!
Reflections On The Phenomenon Of Twin Peaks
US Trailer
International Trailer
Fire Walk With Me Photo Gallery – NEW!
Atmospherics (HD) – NEW!
Trees/Woods
Pie
Signs/Places
Coffee
Notes
Water
Donuts
Owls
The Ring
The Red Room
