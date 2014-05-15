‘Twin Peaks’ Fanatics: Massive 10-Disc Blu-Ray Set Will Make All Your Dreams Come True

Call it a “Twin Peaks” explosion.

The classic David Lynch TV series is set to hit Blu-ray for the first time ever on June 29, in an enormous 10-disc box set entitled “Twin Peaks – The Entire Mystery” that will include every episode of the series as well as the feature-length prequel “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me” (also making its debut in the format).

Along with a host of other special features, including carryovers from both the VHS and DVD box sets of the series, nearly 90 minutes of deleted and alternate scenes from the film will see the light of day for the first time, in addition to a brand-new featurette in which Lynch interviews all three members of the Palmer family (Leland, Sarah and daughter Laura) in character “about their current existence in this life and the next,” followed by a conversation with the actors who portrayed them (Ray Wise, Grace Zabriskie and Sheryl Lee).

“During the last days in the life of Laura Palmer many things happened, which have never been seen before” said Lynch in a statement. “They're here now alongside the new transfer of 'Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me' and 'Twin Peaks,' the television series.”

Other highlights from the set include:

– A retrospective documentary on the making of “Fire Walk With Me,” including cast and crew interviews

– Newly-discovered deleted scenes and outtakes from the TV series

– Over 130 behind-the-scenes images from Lynch”s personal collection

– 10 “vignettes of iconic Twin Peaks themes” entitled “Atmospherics,” feature a montage of sounds and imagery “to further immerse fans in the mysterious world of Twin Peaks.”

– The previously-released four-part documentary “Secrets From Another Place: Creating Twin Peaks”

– Extended version of “A Slice of Lynch,” featuring the complete and uncut conversation between Lynch and cast members Kyle MacLachlan and Madchen Amick previously included on the Gold Box DVD collection.

After watching the teaser trailer for the forthcoming set, you can find a full breakdown of each disc below. For even more info on “Twin Peaks – The Entire Mystery” navigate to andthemissingpieces.tumblr.com.

Disc One:

Pilot

Original Version

Alternate International Version

Episode 1

Episode 2

Special Features

Log Lady Intros (HD)

Preview and recaps on select episodes (HD)

Disc Two:

Episode 3

Episode 4

Episode 5

Episode 6

Episode 7

Special Features

Season 1 Image Gallery

Twin Peaks Sneak Peeks (HD)

Log Lady Intros (HD)

Previews and recaps on select episodes (HD)

Disc Three:

Episode 8

Episode 9

Episode 10

Special Features

A Slice of Lynch: Uncut (HD) – NEW!

Season 2 Image Gallery

Promos (HD/SD)

Log Lady Intros (HD)

Preview and recaps on select episodes (HD)

Disc Four:

Episode 11

Episode 12

Episode 13

Episode 14

Special Features

Series Deleted Scenes

Series Deleted Scenes (HD) – NEW!

Outtakes (HD) – NEW!

Log Lady Intros (HD)

Preview and recaps on select episodes (HD)

Disc Five:

Episode 15

Episode 16

Episode 17

Episode 18

Special Features

Return To Twin Peaks

Location Guide

The Glastonbury Archives

17 Pieces of Pie: Shooting at the Mar T (AKA RR) Diner

Mark Frost Interview with Wrapped in Plastic

Learning to Speak in the Red Room

An Introduction to David Lynch

Lucy Bumpers

1-900 Hotline

Production Documents

Image Galleries

Log Lady Intros (HD)

Preview and recaps on select episodes (HD)

Disc Six:

Episode 19

Episode 20

Episode 21

Episode 22

Special Features

Postcards From The Cast

Twin Peaks Sneak Peaks (HD)

Log Lady Intros (HD)

Preview and recaps on select episodes (HD)

Disc Seven:

Episode 23

Episode 24

Episode 25

Episode 26

Special Features

Cast And Crew Interviews

Log Lady Intros (HD)

Preview and recaps on select episodes (HD)

Disc Eight:

Episode 27

Episode 28

Episode 29

Special Features

Secrets From Another Place: Creating Twin Peaks (HD)

Northwest Passage: Creating the Pilot

Freshly Squeezed: Creating Season One

Where We”re From: Creating the Music

Into the Night: Creating Season Two

Log Lady Intros (HD)

Preview and recaps on select episodes (HD)

Disc Nine:

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me

The Missing Pieces: Deleted/Alternate Scenes (HD) – NEW!

Special Feature

Archival Interviews

Disc Ten:

Special Features

Between Two Worlds (HD) – NEW!

Palmer Family Interview

Actors Discussion

Moving Through Time: Fire Walk With Me Memories (HD) – NEW!

Reflections On The Phenomenon Of Twin Peaks

US Trailer

International Trailer

Fire Walk With Me Photo Gallery – NEW!

Atmospherics (HD) – NEW!

Trees/Woods

Pie

Signs/Places

Coffee

Notes

Water

Donuts

Owls

The Ring

The Red Room