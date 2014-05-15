‘Twin Peaks’ Fanatics: Massive 10-Disc Blu-Ray Set Will Make All Your Dreams Come True

#Twin Peaks
05.15.14 4 years ago

Call it a “Twin Peaks” explosion.

The classic David Lynch TV series is set to hit Blu-ray for the first time ever on June 29, in an enormous 10-disc box set entitled “Twin Peaks – The Entire Mystery” that will include every episode of the series as well as the feature-length prequel “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me” (also making its debut in the format).

Along with a host of other special features, including carryovers from both the VHS and DVD box sets of the series, nearly 90 minutes of deleted and alternate scenes from the film will see the light of day for the first time, in addition to a brand-new featurette in which Lynch interviews all three members of the Palmer family (Leland, Sarah and daughter Laura) in character “about their current existence in this life and the next,” followed by a conversation with the actors who portrayed them (Ray Wise, Grace Zabriskie and Sheryl Lee).

“During the last days in the life of Laura Palmer many things happened, which have never been seen before” said Lynch in a statement. “They're here now alongside the new transfer of 'Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me' and 'Twin Peaks,' the television series.”

Other highlights from the set include:

– A retrospective documentary on the making of “Fire Walk With Me,” including cast and crew interviews

– Newly-discovered deleted scenes and outtakes from the TV series

– Over 130 behind-the-scenes images from Lynch”s personal collection

– 10 “vignettes of iconic Twin Peaks themes” entitled “Atmospherics,” feature a montage of sounds and imagery “to further immerse fans in the mysterious world of Twin Peaks.”

– The previously-released four-part documentary “Secrets From Another Place: Creating Twin Peaks”

– Extended version of “A Slice of Lynch,” featuring the complete and uncut conversation between Lynch and cast members Kyle MacLachlan and Madchen Amick previously included on the Gold Box DVD collection.

After watching the teaser trailer for the forthcoming set, you can find a full breakdown of each disc below. For even more info on “Twin Peaks – The Entire Mystery” navigate to andthemissingpieces.tumblr.com.

Disc One:

Pilot
    Original Version
    Alternate International Version
Episode 1
Episode 2
Special Features
    Log Lady Intros (HD)
    Preview and recaps on select episodes (HD)

Disc Two:

Episode 3
Episode 4
Episode 5
Episode 6
Episode 7
Special Features
    Season 1 Image Gallery
    Twin Peaks Sneak Peeks (HD)
    Log Lady Intros (HD)
    Previews and recaps on select episodes (HD)

Disc Three:

Episode 8
Episode 9
Episode 10
Special Features
    A Slice of Lynch: Uncut (HD) – NEW!
    Season 2 Image Gallery
    Promos (HD/SD)
    Log Lady Intros (HD)
    Preview and recaps on select episodes (HD)

Disc Four:

Episode 11
Episode 12
Episode 13
Episode 14
Special Features
    Series Deleted Scenes
    Series Deleted Scenes (HD) – NEW!
    Outtakes (HD) – NEW!
    Log Lady Intros (HD)
    Preview and recaps on select episodes (HD)

Disc Five:

Episode 15
Episode 16
Episode 17
Episode 18
Special Features
    Return To Twin Peaks
    Location Guide
    The Glastonbury Archives
    17 Pieces of Pie: Shooting at the Mar T (AKA RR) Diner
    Mark Frost Interview with Wrapped in Plastic
    Learning to Speak in the Red Room
    An Introduction to David Lynch
    Lucy Bumpers
    1-900 Hotline
    Production Documents
    Image Galleries
    Log Lady Intros (HD)
    Preview and recaps on select episodes (HD)

Disc Six:

Episode 19
Episode 20
Episode 21
Episode 22
Special Features
        Postcards From The Cast
        Twin Peaks Sneak Peaks (HD)
        Log Lady Intros (HD)
        Preview and recaps on select episodes (HD)

Disc Seven:

Episode 23
Episode 24
Episode 25
Episode 26
Special Features
        Cast And Crew Interviews
        Log Lady Intros (HD)
        Preview and recaps on select episodes (HD)

Disc Eight:

Episode 27
Episode 28
Episode 29
Special Features
        Secrets From Another Place: Creating Twin Peaks (HD)
        Northwest Passage: Creating the Pilot
        Freshly Squeezed: Creating Season One
        Where We”re From: Creating the Music
        Into the Night: Creating Season Two
        Log Lady Intros (HD)
        Preview and recaps on select episodes (HD)

Disc Nine:

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me  
The Missing Pieces: Deleted/Alternate Scenes (HD) – NEW!
Special Feature
        Archival Interviews

Disc Ten:

Special Features
        Between Two Worlds (HD) – NEW!
        Palmer Family Interview
        Actors Discussion
        Moving Through Time: Fire Walk With Me Memories (HD) – NEW!
        Reflections On The Phenomenon Of Twin Peaks
        US Trailer
        International Trailer
        Fire Walk With Me Photo Gallery – NEW!
        Atmospherics (HD) – NEW!
            Trees/Woods
            Pie
            Signs/Places
            Coffee
            Notes
            Water
            Donuts
            Owls
            The Ring
            The Red Room

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twin Peaks
TAGSdavid lynchKYLE MACLACHLANLAURA PALMERMadchen AmickSHERYL LEETWIN PEAKSTwin Peaks BlurayTwin Peaks box setTwin Peaks Fire Walk WIth Me

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP