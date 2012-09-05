‘Two and a Half Men’ creator Chuck Lorre signs overall deal with Warner Bros. TV

“Two and a Half Men” and “Big Bang Theory” creator Chuck Lorre is sticking with Warner Bros. Television.

The Studio announced today that Lorre has signed an exclusive four-year development and production deal.

Lorre has been working with Warner since 2000, creating such hit shows as “Men” and “Big Bang.” He previously created several other comedy series, including “Dharma and Greg” and “Grace Under Fire.” He also is currently executive producer of CBS’ “Mike and Molly.”

Now that the Charlie Sheen-“Two and a Half Men” kerfuffle is behind him, the four-year deal will allow Lorre to develop new shows for broadcast and cable TV- including comedies and, potentially, dramatic series.

“Chuck Lorre is the quintessential comedy writer/producer of our time, the most successful creator/showrunner of the last 25 years in this business,” Warner Bros.’ Peter Roth said in a release. “We are so incredibly excited – and honored – to be continuing our partnership with him. Chuck has had a profound impact on Warner Bros. Television over the last 12 years, and we look forward to a long and successful future relationship.”

Lorre added, “I”m proud to say that at twelve years and counting, my relationship with Warner Bros. is now officially longer than either of my marriages. With that in mind, it seemed appropriate to extend our little corporate love affair and try for ‘until death do us part.” I”m also excited to have an opportunity to venture into the world of drama. After writing and producing sitcoms for twenty years, it”ll be a welcome relief to take all the violence, insanity and human suffering from behind the cameras and put it out front. And finally, the feature component of this new deal allows me to fulfill a lifelong ambition – to have a project in ‘turnaround.””