‘Two Days,’ Palme d’Or-winner snubbed from Oscar’s Foreign Language Short List

Friday morning, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced its Foreign Language Film short list for the 87th Academy Awards. Out of 83 films, nine made the cut, with familiar titles like “Ida” and “Force Majeure” making the cut, along with Golden Globe-amplified “Tangerines” slipping in over expected contenders.
The full list, alphabetically by country, is as follows:
Argentina, “Wild Tales,” Damián Szifrón, director
Estonia, “Tangerines,” Zaza Urushadze, director
Georgia, “Corn Island,” George Ovashvili, director
Mauritania, “Timbuktu,” Abderrahmane Sissako, director
Netherlands, “Accused,” Paula van der Oest, director
Poland, “Ida,” Pawel Pawlikowski, director
Russia, “Leviathan,” Andrey Zvyagintsev, director
Sweden, “Force Majeure,” Ruben Östlund, director
Venezuela, “The Liberator,” Alberto Arvelo, director
Noticeably missing from the list are Dardenne brothers” “Two Days, One Night,” which picked up major steam after star Marion Cotillard picked up a number of critics awards for Best Actress. And after winning the Palme d”Or at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival, Turkey”s “Winter Sleep” is nowhere to be found. Another Cannes-approved picture, Xavier Dolan”s “Mommy,” proved not to have the gusto needed to trounce Arvelo”s “Liberator” and Ovashvili”s “Corn Island,” two pictures simmering in the conversation”s background.
Um..
– Xavier Dolan (@XDolan) December 19, 2014
The Oscar nominees will be announced Jan. 15, 2015, with this year's Oscar ceremony taking place on Feb. 22, 2015.
Well, that puts the kibosh on my hopes to see all five nominees before the ceremony, since I’ll only be able to see four of these titles. But the three I’ve seen already (Timbuktu, Ida, and Force Majeure) are all better than any of the nominees from last year, so that’s good.
I suspected for a while that The Liberator was a dark horse here, just because it sounds like something voters would like.
However, AMPAS is really not into the Dardennes, apparently. Their submissions are now 0 for 3.
Liz 1.0: Worse – they are 0 for 4 (Rosetta, Le Fils, L’Enfant and now this). Here’s hoping the Director’s branch springs a surprise for them.
Too bad about “Mommy,” not getting in. Hope the screenplay is eligible.
It is eligible. But don’t hold your breath.
The Academy needs to overhaul the way the Foreign Language shortlist is chosen. Absolutely shocking how worthy films miss out on a damn short list for an award.
Poor Dardennes. And Cotillard really needs to win Best Actress at Critics Choice awards now.
Tadi: In fairness to the Academy, they have sought to address this problem a lot in recent yearts – first with the creation of thre Executive Committee picks and then more recently opening up the final voting to all voters (rather than those who had signed in to screenings of all five films).
And, if worthy films didn’t miss out, it wouldn’t be much of an award to those who did get shortlisted! That’s just the nature of the competition. The Academy isn’t saying the non-shortlisted films aren’t any good – they’re just saying that these nine are the cream of the crop (with the five nominees the cream of the cream!).
I say this as a massive Dardennes fan.
Marion needs an Oscar nomination for Two Days, One Night, got to keep trash such as Aniston who is buying and bribing her way into nominations. When you refuse to let your film be seen, you know you have a major bomb on your hands, so how can Aniston get nominated for anything when the 10 critics that have already reviewed Cake at TIFF, say the movie is not good, and Aniston’s acting is at best, better than her normal “horrible”. What an endorsement. Keep Aniston and Huvane trash out of the Oscars, send her back to TV, if they’ll have her.
Yeah, I have to agree with Edward. In any given year, there are many deserving movies that are submitted, and there’s just no system that’s going to be able to pick the perfect five nominees (assuming there is such a thing, which I don’t think there is). Plenty of worthy films don’t get nominated for Best Picture, so it’s really no different for this category.
That said, I wonder if there’s been any consideration to adding a few titles to the shortlist. Ultimately, it doesn’t matter; there will only be five nominees. But it seems strange that five nominees come from only nine shortlisted titles. Even the makeup and visual effects branches get an initial group of ten!
Tadi: I have a feeling that the nine is a result of the system they used to have (and possibly still do – I’m not sure) in which the viewers of the submissions were split into three groups, each with the task of putting forward three films. I may be wrong, though – happy to be corrected if so!
I agree, though: 10 would seem to make more sense!
Liz: I’m sorry – I meant to address that last comment to you. I was typing faster than my brain was working!
The problem with adding more films is that under the current system, the super committee that selects the ultimate nominees has to screen all the shortlisted films over a single weekend. They could add more films to the list, but then the younger, active members of this committee may not be able to make that time commitment and could drop out of the process, which would doom us to the traditionally geriatric choices of the committee at-large.
Edward L: That isn’t quite correct, actually. Six of the films on the shortlist are determined by the general votes of the foreign-language branch, while three are added by a smaller executive committee — designed to rescue edgier work that stands less of a chance in the wider vote, or heavyweight films that somehow slipped through the cracks. It’s not an ideal system, but I think most would agree the standard of nominees has improved since the committee’s inception.
Also, I think it’s hard to comment on the worthiness of the inclusions without seeing them all — which, I imagine, few of us have done. Is ‘Two Days, One Night’ automatically more worthy than other selections because it’s more high-profile? There are several films here I still need to see, but the excellent ‘Corn Island,’ for example, is at least as worthy a choice as the Dardennes’ film, even if few saw it coming.
Thanks, Guy. Sure: I know about the Executive Committee’s role – what I meant to say, but wasn’t clear, was that I wondered if the nine-film shortlist stems from the years before the introduction of the EC, a period in which, I thought, it was three groups each choosing three films, and that, since they started publishing the shortlist, and since the EC came on the scene, they’ve simply kept it at nine without thinking that, under the current voting structure for the nomination process, there’d be no reason why the EC couldn’t put forward four films, so as to make the shortlist an even 10.
Absolutely agreed on your second point. In the absence of having seen all the submitted films, we can only judge the worthiness of the contenders we have seen and how they compare against each other.
IDA is sublime. A big exhale that it made the shortlist, particularly when you consider all the worthy films that have failed in the past.
The Dardenne Brothers 0 for 4 shutout is head-scratching. Perhaps the subtlety and lack of overt drama in their work just doesn’t strike a chord with enough voters. And, the sheer deluge of movies the voters have to wade through doesn’t help (particularly amongst those who still have very active professional careers). The Dardennes slow pacing and tiny impressions that add up during a movie demand full attention. It may be difficult for some Academy voters to give themselves over to their way of doing things. Just a theory.
I think you’re right. Their films are slow and small – and yet not slow or small enough to stand out for being slow and small, if you see what I mean!
I happen to think that Two Days, One Night is a notch down from their best work – but that still means it is very high quality! Who knows – perhaps Marion Cotillard will get a nomination.
I haven’t seen TWO DAYS yet, but, I have seen most of their work. I have talked to lots of people in the industry who just don’t “get” the Dardennes. The way they make films is as far from “Hollywood” as you can get and still be in the mainstream of European/World cinema. Their films are the accumulation of small fine details. If you are on your cellphone, talking with your friends or family or just not giving yourself over 100% to the movie at hand, those delicate details wash over you.
That is their curse – and blessing for those who “get” it.
It’s inexcusable that the Academy ignores the Dardennes. And no Asian films is par for the course.
The Asian films submitted this year didn’t have the acclaim of 20 or so films from other parts of the globe. Geographic diversity is important but quality is too.
Evan: While I agree with your second point — there’s no call for region-based tokenism — I think ‘Norte, the End of History’ is one example that calls your first into question.
Good point, Guy. I did a quick scan in my head of Asian countries and their submissions, managing to remember Japan and Indonesia/Malaysia as island nations, but forgot about the Philippines all over there by itself. Touché. ;-)
We all know why Norte missed the cut.
I thought Norte had a reasonable chance of being a committee save, but they may have had more immediate priorities.
It makes me proud of myself that I’ve seen four out these nine films (and will likely be able to see a couple more before the nominations are announced). The one I’m happiest to see here is Argentina’s Relatos Salvajes (Wild Tales), one of the best times I had at the movies this year. It’s a movie with a deliciously dark sense of humor and everyone I’ve reccomended this movie to has loved it (it got a theatrical release here in Mexico two weeks ago).
I expected the other three I saw to show up here, but I’m still happy they did. Of those three, my favorite is Force Majeure, a terrific study of family relationships and our view of masculinity (the father’s breakdown is a masterpiece of acting and filmmaking). Ida is also terrific, a film I connected with thoroughly, given the baggage the film carries and the search for identity. I wasn’t that into Leviathan, though it is terrific filmmaking and I see why it’s so acclaimed (even if it is too long).
Like everyone, I’m also sad that Two Days One Night isn’t here, a film that left a great impact on me. I suppose it’s a tough sell for people who want more to happen in their films, but I think the film features a very human conflict that doesn’t need juicing up to be devastating. Hopefully Marion still gets nominated. Other titles I expected would be left out (though it’s a shame they were) are Hungary’s White God, Cuba’s Conducta (Behavior), and Spain’s Vivir Es Fácil con los Ojos Cerrados (Living Is Easy with Eyes Closed).
As for my own country (I live in Mexico), there was a masterpiece released, one that pushed the envelope and what film could be in Mexico and created a truly visionary experience of what it’s like to wander around Mexico City… and yet, Mexico chose to submit Cantinflas (a mostly life-less biopic of a beloved figure in Mexico who deserved a better film), so I’m glad it was punished for that (the masterpiece I was referring to is Güeros by Alonso Ruiz Palacios, if anyone gets a chance to see it, highly recommended)…
Who is really getting the f word because of this? Marion Cotillard, that’s who. One of the best performances of her career but with the film being snubbed from this category, it seems less and less likely that she would enter the top 5 for best actress. I haven’t seen Aniston’s performance, but she seems safe in the number 5 spot.
I know about all the changes being done to the foreign language film category in the past years, but it doesn’t seem enough. AMPAS is, still, very centered on the same subjects that they have always loved and in nominating one time after the other the same countries.
I honestly hope Mauritania gets in the final 5.
I’m desperate to see Mommy and really hoped it would make the list, but that tweet by Dolan certainly makes me feel better about its exclusion. What a jerk.
I’ve seen three: Ida > Force Majeure >>> The Liberator. The last one isn’t bad, per se, and is actually quite beautiful at times but is definitely out of its league.
I’m guessing that some combination of Georgia, Mauritania, Netherlands, and Russia were saved.
Angry about Israel (“Gett”) bein excluded. Thought it really had a great chance. :(
It’s simply inexcusable for Dardennes’ masterpiece to be snubbed by The Oscars. What a shame. It deserved to score a win in both Foreign-language and Best Actress (Marion Cotillard) categories.
Stergios: When you call it the Dardennes’ masterpiece, do you mean you think it’s the greatest of their films, or that it is a masterpiece compared to other films? I’m just wondering if you’re fan who rates it higher than their other films or if you simply meant the latter. Thanks.
The latter. I think it’s a brilliant film, but I wouldn’t rank it as high as Rosetta or L’enfant for example.
Dolan’s American breakthrough will hopefully occur for his English language debut. Chastain, Sarandon, and Bates, oh my!
Sarandon and Bates? Can it possibly live up to Tammy?