‘Two Days,’ Palme d’Or-winner snubbed from Oscar’s Foreign Language Short List

Friday morning, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced its Foreign Language Film short list for the 87th Academy Awards. Out of 83 films, nine made the cut, with familiar titles like “Ida” and “Force Majeure” making the cut, along with Golden Globe-amplified “Tangerines” slipping in over expected contenders.

The full list, alphabetically by country, is as follows:

Argentina, “Wild Tales,” Damián Szifrón, director

Estonia, “Tangerines,” Zaza Urushadze, director

Georgia, “Corn Island,” George Ovashvili, director

Mauritania, “Timbuktu,” Abderrahmane Sissako, director

Netherlands, “Accused,” Paula van der Oest, director

Poland, “Ida,” Pawel Pawlikowski, director

Russia, “Leviathan,” Andrey Zvyagintsev, director

Sweden, “Force Majeure,” Ruben Östlund, director

Venezuela, “The Liberator,” Alberto Arvelo, director

Noticeably missing from the list are Dardenne brothers” “Two Days, One Night,” which picked up major steam after star Marion Cotillard picked up a number of critics awards for Best Actress. And after winning the Palme d”Or at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival, Turkey”s “Winter Sleep” is nowhere to be found. Another Cannes-approved picture, Xavier Dolan”s “Mommy,” proved not to have the gusto needed to trounce Arvelo”s “Liberator” and Ovashvili”s “Corn Island,” two pictures simmering in the conversation”s background.

Um.. – Xavier Dolan (@XDolan) December 19, 2014

The Oscar nominees will be announced Jan. 15, 2015, with this year's Oscar ceremony taking place on Feb. 22, 2015.