‘Two Days,’ Palme d’Or-winner snubbed from Oscar’s Foreign Language Short List

Friday morning, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced its Foreign Language Film short list for the 87th Academy Awards. Out of 83 films, nine made the cut, with familiar titles like “Ida” and “Force Majeure” making the cut, along with Golden Globe-amplified “Tangerines” slipping in over expected contenders.

The full list, alphabetically by country, is as follows:

Argentina, “Wild Tales,” Damián Szifrón, director
Estonia, “Tangerines,” Zaza Urushadze, director
Georgia, “Corn Island,” George Ovashvili, director
Mauritania, “Timbuktu,” Abderrahmane Sissako, director
Netherlands, “Accused,” Paula van der Oest, director
Poland, “Ida,” Pawel Pawlikowski, director
Russia, “Leviathan,” Andrey Zvyagintsev, director
Sweden, “Force Majeure,” Ruben Östlund, director
Venezuela, “The Liberator,” Alberto Arvelo, director

Noticeably  missing from the list are Dardenne brothers” “Two Days, One Night,” which picked up major steam after star Marion Cotillard picked up a number of critics awards for Best Actress. And after winning the Palme d”Or at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival, Turkey”s “Winter Sleep” is nowhere to be found. Another Cannes-approved picture, Xavier Dolan”s “Mommy,” proved not to have the gusto needed to trounce Arvelo”s “Liberator” and Ovashvili”s “Corn Island,” two pictures simmering in the conversation”s background.

The Oscar nominees will be announced Jan. 15, 2015, with this year's Oscar ceremony taking place on Feb. 22, 2015.

