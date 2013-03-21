Watch: Two ruthless new ‘Game of Thrones’ promos show no mercy

#Peter Dinklage #Emilia Clarke #Game of Thrones
03.21.13 5 years ago

March 31 is almost here, “Game of Thrones” fans – and in the meantime, you can whet your appetite with a pair of new Season 3 promos.

“How long does it go on?” Peter Dinklage’s Tyrion asks Lena Headey’s power-hungry Cersei in the new spots. “Until we’ve dealt with all our enemies,” she responds.

Translation? You’re in for a long haul, bucko.

Needless to say, Cersei isn’t the only one who has her game face on in the upcoming season, as Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) also shows she’s ready to play ball with the immortal quote: “I shall show you no mercy.” Oh, my.

After watching the new spots below, be sure to check out Daniel Fienberg’s interviews with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (here), Rose Leslie (here) and writer George R.R. Martin (here) at the fantasy series’ recent Season 3 premiere.

“All of Us”:

“Enemies”:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Peter Dinklage#Emilia Clarke#Game of Thrones
TAGSEMILIA CLARKEgame of thronesGame of Thrones Season 3Game of Thrones Season 3 trailerKING JOFFREYKit HaringtonLENA HEADEYpeter dinklage

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP