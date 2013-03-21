Watch: Two ruthless new ‘Game of Thrones’ promos show no mercy

March 31 is almost here, “Game of Thrones” fans – and in the meantime, you can whet your appetite with a pair of new Season 3 promos.

“How long does it go on?” Peter Dinklage’s Tyrion asks Lena Headey’s power-hungry Cersei in the new spots. “Until we’ve dealt with all our enemies,” she responds.

Translation? You’re in for a long haul, bucko.

Needless to say, Cersei isn’t the only one who has her game face on in the upcoming season, as Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) also shows she’s ready to play ball with the immortal quote: “I shall show you no mercy.” Oh, my.

