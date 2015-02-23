U2 debuts ‘Every Breaking Wave’ music video

The video for U2's new Songs of Innocence single, “Every Breaking Wave,” dramatizes the wave of violence that swept Northern Ireland in the Eighties. Belfast-born filmmaker Aoife McArdle made the clip using footage from her 13-minute short film, Every Breaking Wave, which came out earlier this month and made use of the U2 song of the same name and Songs of Innocence's final cut “The Troubles.” The video opens with images of moshing and crowdsurfing at a punk show – made surreal with U2's serene soundtrack – as…

