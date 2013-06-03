U2 eyes a fall release for new set

U2 is nearing completion of its next album, which will likely come out this fall.
Producer Danger Mouse, who is also mixing the new set, received a visit from all four members -Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. -on Friday at New York”s Electric Lady Studios, according to Rolling Stone. The band later went to the roof of the studio to record “Sunday Bloody Sunday” for Inside Out, a global art project. Coldplay’s Chris Martin also stopped by the studio, but it’s unknown if he appear on the album.
The album will be the band”s follow up to “No Line On The Horizon,” which came out in 2009. Bono joked at the end of last year that the album would be called “10 Reasons to Exist,” but that really does look like it may have been a hoax.
The group also worked with Lady Gaga/Jennifer Lopez producer RedOne before picking Danger Mouse (though wouldn”t you love to hear the RedOne sessions?)
Lack of material does not seem to be an issue. Clayton told Hot Press earlier this spring, “We have an abundance of riches, we could make three or four different records and justify that to ourselves.”
Daniel Lanois, who has worked with the band before, said to expect an “adventurous” set. “It sounded amazing,” he told U.K. paper The Globe and Mail. “Very, very big and powerful sounding.”
Clayton said the band is looking at a release in September, October or November.
The RedOne thing doesn’t sound very promising at all though Danger Mouse is a far better producer. I just hope the album is better than the last one because that album sucked save for a few songs. Plus, U2 needs to stop proving to everyone that they’re not the best band in the world. It’s still Radiohead. Not fucking Coldplay.
So… what are you saying?
RedOne is a pop producer. The idea of them and U2 working together won’t work at all. U2 is not a full-blown pop band. They’re a rock band though they hadn’t really been a true rock band since “War”. Though my favorite album is “Achtung Baby”. They seem to be eager to try and maintain the idea that they’re still the best band out there when that isn’t true at all. They’ve been kind of playing things too safe and kind of been doing the same shit for a while. Why be the biggest band in the world if your new material isn’t up to snuff? I could care less about their politics or whatever activist they do. I just care about the music and if they’re more concerned about putting some bloated light show with no strong songs to back it up. Then they will become nothing more than some overrated dinosaurs who should’ve died years ago.
Globe and Mail is a Canadian newspaper.
No Line on the Horizon is their best album