U2 eyes a fall release for new set

U2 is nearing completion of its next album, which will likely come out this fall.

Producer Danger Mouse, who is also mixing the new set, received a visit from all four members -Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. -on Friday at New York”s Electric Lady Studios, according to Rolling Stone. The band later went to the roof of the studio to record “Sunday Bloody Sunday” for Inside Out, a global art project. Coldplay’s Chris Martin also stopped by the studio, but it’s unknown if he appear on the album.

The album will be the band”s follow up to “No Line On The Horizon,” which came out in 2009. Bono joked at the end of last year that the album would be called “10 Reasons to Exist,” but that really does look like it may have been a hoax.

The group also worked with Lady Gaga/Jennifer Lopez producer RedOne before picking Danger Mouse (though wouldn”t you love to hear the RedOne sessions?)

Lack of material does not seem to be an issue. Clayton told Hot Press earlier this spring, “We have an abundance of riches, we could make three or four different records and justify that to ourselves.”

Daniel Lanois, who has worked with the band before, said to expect an “adventurous” set. “It sounded amazing,” he told U.K. paper The Globe and Mail. “Very, very big and powerful sounding.”

Clayton said the band is looking at a release in September, October or November.