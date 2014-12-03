U2 sets U.S. and European tour dates: Are they coming to your town?

U2 are ready to bring their iTunes gift “Songs of Innocence” to the arena. But this time, it won't be free.
The veteran Grammy winners will hit the road in May, bringing their “iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE” tour to North America and Western Europe, with at least two nights in each city, and four nights in huge metropolises L.A., NYC and London.
U2 was recently force to cancel a residency on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” after frontman Bono was injured in a bicycle accident.
After a full recovery, he'll reunite with Larry Mullen Jr., The Edge and Adam Clayton for a handful of shows in their native Dublin, before gearing up for the tour, which will take up much of 2015.
The trek will kick off with a pair of shows in Vancouver, and wind its way down the West Coast before hitting up Montreal and Chicago on its way to the Northeast, where the North American portion will conclude with four nights at the famed Madison Square Garden. After a break, the tour will pick up again in Turin, Italy and wide its way across Europe before wrapping up in Paris on November 11 (that's almost a year from now).
“We are going to try to have a completely different feeling from night one to night two, and have some fun playing with the idea of innocence and experience,” said Bono in a press release. “More to be revealed!”
Here are the iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE tour dates:
05-14 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
05-15 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
05-18 San Jose, CA – SAP Center
05-19 San Jose, CA – SAP Center
05-22 Phoenix, AZ – US Airways Center
05-23 Phoenix, AZ – US Airways Center
05-26 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
05-27 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
05-30 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
05-31 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
06-12 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre
06-13 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre
06-24 Chicago, IL – United Center
06-25 Chicago, IL – United Center
07-06 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre
07-07 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre
07-10 Boston, MA – TD Garden
07-11 Boston, MA – TD Garden
07-18 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
07-19 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
07-22 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
07-23 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
09-04 Turin, Italy – Pala Alpitour
09-05 Turin, Italy – Pala Alpitour
09-08 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
09-09 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
09-16 Stockholm, Sweden – Ericsson Globe
09-17 Stockholm, Sweden – Ericsson Globe
09-24 Berlin, Germany – O2 World
09-25 Berlin, Germany – O2 World
10-05 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
10-06 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
10-13 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
10-14 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
10-17 Koln, Germany – Lanxess Arena
10-18 Koln, Germany – Lanxess Arena
10-25 London, England – The O2 Arena
10-26 London, England – The O2 Arena
10-29 London, England – The O2 Arena
10-30 London, England – The O2 Arena
11-06 Glasgow, Scotland – The SSE Hydro
11-07 Glasgow, Scotland – The SSE Hydro
11-10 Paris, France – Bercy Arena
11-11 Paris, France – Bercy Arena
