U2 sets U.S. and European tour dates: Are they coming to your town?

U2 are ready to bring their iTunes gift “Songs of Innocence” to the arena. But this time, it won't be free.

The veteran Grammy winners will hit the road in May, bringing their “iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE” tour to North America and Western Europe, with at least two nights in each city, and four nights in huge metropolises L.A., NYC and London.

U2 was recently force to cancel a residency on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” after frontman Bono was injured in a bicycle accident.

After a full recovery, he'll reunite with Larry Mullen Jr., The Edge and Adam Clayton for a handful of shows in their native Dublin, before gearing up for the tour, which will take up much of 2015.

The trek will kick off with a pair of shows in Vancouver, and wind its way down the West Coast before hitting up Montreal and Chicago on its way to the Northeast, where the North American portion will conclude with four nights at the famed Madison Square Garden. After a break, the tour will pick up again in Turin, Italy and wide its way across Europe before wrapping up in Paris on November 11 (that's almost a year from now).

“We are going to try to have a completely different feeling from night one to night two, and have some fun playing with the idea of innocence and experience,” said Bono in a press release. “More to be revealed!”

Here are the iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE tour dates:

05-14 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

05-15 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

05-18 San Jose, CA – SAP Center

05-19 San Jose, CA – SAP Center

05-22 Phoenix, AZ – US Airways Center

05-23 Phoenix, AZ – US Airways Center

05-26 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

05-27 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

05-30 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

05-31 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

06-12 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre

06-13 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre

06-24 Chicago, IL – United Center

06-25 Chicago, IL – United Center

07-06 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre

07-07 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre

07-10 Boston, MA – TD Garden

07-11 Boston, MA – TD Garden

07-18 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

07-19 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

07-22 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

07-23 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

09-04 Turin, Italy – Pala Alpitour

09-05 Turin, Italy – Pala Alpitour

09-08 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

09-09 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

09-16 Stockholm, Sweden – Ericsson Globe

09-17 Stockholm, Sweden – Ericsson Globe

09-24 Berlin, Germany – O2 World

09-25 Berlin, Germany – O2 World

10-05 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

10-06 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

10-13 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

10-14 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

10-17 Koln, Germany – Lanxess Arena

10-18 Koln, Germany – Lanxess Arena

10-25 London, England – The O2 Arena

10-26 London, England – The O2 Arena

10-29 London, England – The O2 Arena

10-30 London, England – The O2 Arena

11-06 Glasgow, Scotland – The SSE Hydro

11-07 Glasgow, Scotland – The SSE Hydro

11-10 Paris, France – Bercy Arena

11-11 Paris, France – Bercy Arena