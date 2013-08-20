Ubisoft’s ‘Watch Dogs’ already in development as movie before its PS4 debut

I can’t wait to get my hands on a PS4. I’m dying to play many of the games I’ve seen teased for this fall, and just the other day, I started updating my GameFly queue to make sure I had PS4 titles on there as well.
I don’t get to play games as much as I’d like. I’ll frequently go three or four weeks at a time without putting a single game into the PS3, which is primarily a Blu-ray player in my house. Even so, I’m excited for “inFamous: Second Son” based on how much fun those first two games were, and “Killzone: Shadow Fall” will hopefully be a big jump forward from the three games Sony’s released in that series so far.
There is no other title this fall, though, not even “Grand Theft Auto V,” that has me as excited as “Watch Dogs.” Ubisoft is a great developer in general, but there’s something about the mechanics of this title that just plain does it for me. When they showed the very first gameplay video, I was hooked at that point. If you haven’t see anything about the game yet, you play the character Aiden Pearce, a hacker who snaps when his family is taken from him by a violent crime. He decides to exact his own form of justice by taking over Chicago’s ctOS, the operating system that runs pretty much every major function in the city. It allows Aiden to control everything, from cameras to mass transit to the traffic lights in the streets.
The moment that grabbed me when I saw the first demo had Aiden running from pursuers, and as a cop car came racing towards him, he changed the traffic lights, leading to another car racing in and crashing into the cop. It was one of those moments I love in gaming where you realize how a particular game’s mechanic opens up all sorts of new ways to solve a puzzle or deal with a situation. It’s the exact sort of thing that I play games for in the first place.
I’m not surprised to hear that Sony is looking to make a movie based on “Watch Dogs,” but I am surprised to hear that them announce those plans before the game is even in stores. At GamesCom today, Ubisoft announced that they’re working with Sony and New Regency to develop the property. Right now, Ubisoft is making a big push into film, and I’m curious to see how things unfold for them. They’ve got their own in-house development team, and Ubisoft Motion Pictures is staying very hands-on with each of the films. They’re developing two different Tom Clancy properties, “Ghost Recon” and “Splinter Cell,” as movies, and Scott Frank is currently rewriting their “Assassin’s Creed” film, which I think is the first real test of how well Ubisoft’s material makes the jump from game to film.
Like “Assassin’s Creed,” it feels like “Watch Dogs” has strong gaming elements that are part of the DNA of the story being told. As with any adaptation, I think the ultimate measure of success comes from successfully translating the spirit of something from one media to another without losing whatever it is that makes the thing special in the first place. I don’t think slavish adherence to the original is the key. Instead, it’s more important that you identify what it is that makes the work special, and then preserve that, even if you are doing a major overhaul.
I’m excited to see how things play out with this one, but first, I really want to play the game. Immediately. Or sooner, if possible.
“Watch Dogs” will be in stores November 15, 2013.
Thanks for the writeup, Drew. It’s nice to have smart, interesting reads about gaming — I wish HitFix had it more!
This. More writing on video games would be great.
Drew, you should probably mention in the article that the game will be released on all major platforms, not just PS4. Your article might confuse some people.
Drew,
FYI: Watch Dogs is coming out across all major platforms, including Xbox One.
Not just PS4.
I’ll believe that a video game movie can be good when I see it, but not a moment sooner. Whatever affection I may have for a particular franchise, I just can’t ignore the unbroken track record of awfulness when it comes to these sorts of adaptations.
Oh, and as a side note, I’m kind of hoping that the Assassin’s Creed movie lives down to my expectations, as I consider that to be one of the more aggressively stupid franchises around. I mean, I like that it explores periods of history other than just WWII, but I really can’t stand all of the modern day stuff or the magic stuff. Probably the biggest sticking point for me is the fact that the animus machine is based on lamarckian inheritance (aka bullshit), which is maybe a dumb thing to get hung up on, especially when you consider I’m more willing to suspend my disbelief (if only slightly) for Roman gods and magic apples than I am for an outdated take on genetics, but hey, I am hung up on it. That’s how it is. And I hold a grudge, dammit.
This game looks great. Is it just me, or does the protagonist look a LOT like Tom Cruise?
I’m eager to see what they do with the Assassin’s Creed film, seeing as Ubisoft is retaining a decent amount of creative control over it. I think the smartest way to go for that movie would be to use the same premise as the games but not carry over any of the main characters. Let it be an expansion of the series and not an adaptation.
I don’t think video game movies will be able to please both movie goers and fans of the games until game companies and film studios start seriously working together on them. I think Ubisoft has a pretty good chance of making it work (though I think that the game developer who would most easily slide in to film production would be Naughty Dog), and I’m certainly interested enough by the concept of Watch Dogs that even if the Assassin’s Creed movie is trash I’d give it a shot.