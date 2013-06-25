Uh Oh: 146 Americans have named their babies “Khaleesi”

I’m here to talk about two upsetting trends this morning. The first, I uncovered while researching the second, and it’s that Women of the Internet have taken to posting photos of themselves dressed up like Daenerys Targaryen with plastic dragons on their shoulders. Which is something of an insult to the actual, totally real, flesh-and-blood dragons on “Game of Thrones.”
The seconds trend is that tons of Americans are naming their babies Khaleesi. So far, the count is up to 146 little Dothraki queens — all girls as of now, but certainly, a set of progressive parents will eventually bestow the moniker on a little boy.
The thing about naming babies Khaleesi, of course, is that “Khaleesi” isn’t actually a name, it’s a title, which means it’s something in between naming a baby “Queen” and “Wife.”
Daenerys would be a more appropriate thing to name a child, although that is something of a mouthful. Which is why my as-of-yet nonexistent baby will be named Stormborn.
the dragons aren’t “totally real flesh and blood” they are CGI if their were dragons they’ve gone extinct
If THERE were dragons, maybe you would have noticed that the writer of this piece is an author of a satirical book and you would have realized that she was being facetious.
Honestly, I don’t thing it’s a big deal naming children Khaleesi, even if it wasn’t originally a name. It’s very gorgeous and I’ve met people literally named “Queen” or “Princess”. It’s much better than that. And she’s not a bad role model as long as the kids aren’t watching before the age of like 12. If the kids ask where their name came from, they could just be told “You were named after a kind, determined queen who strived for her goals and genuinely cared about everyone in need.