Uma Thurman makes a splash on NBC’s ‘Smash’

NBC has landed Uma Thurman for a key arc on the midseason musical drama “Smash.”

The network announced on Thursday (December 8) that Thurman has signed on for a five-episode “Smash” arc, playing a famous and notoriously difficult movie star who circles the Marilyn Monroe bio-musical at the show’s center.

An Oscar nominee for “Pulp Fiction” and a Golden Globe winner for HBO’s “Hysterical Blindness,” Thurman is a newcomer when it comes to series television. Her recent feature credits include “Motherhood,” “The Accidental Husband” and the upcoming “Bel Ami,” opposite Robert Pattinson.

“Smash,” on of NBC’s major spring hopefuls, will premiere on Monday, February 6 at 10 p.m. following “The Voice.” Created by Theresa Rebeck, the pilot features Steven Spielberg, Craig Zadan and Neil Meron among its executive producers.

Featuring songs by Tony winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, “Smash” has an ensemble cast including Katharine McPhee, Anjelica Huston, Jack Davenport, Debra Messing, Christian Borle.