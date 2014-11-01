Uma Thurman steps in for Mary-Louise Parker on NBC’s ‘The Slap’

11.01.14 4 years ago

TV's about to get another Oscar nominee.

Uma Thurman is stepping in for Mary-Louise Parker on NBC”s upcoming miniseries “The Slap.”

Parker was forced to drop out after health concerns after the “Weeds” vet contracted pneumonia, as first reported by to TV Line.

“Slap” is an eight-hour remake of the 2011 Australian series of the same name which details the fallout after a man slaps another couple's son for punishment .

Thurman will take over the role of Anouk, a TV writer dating the series' leading man (Penn Badgley).

“Slap” also stars Peter Sarsgaard, Zachary Quinto, Thandie Newton and Melissa George.

Around The Web

TAGSMaryLouise ParkerNBCTHE SLAPUMA THURMAN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP