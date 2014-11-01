Uma Thurman steps in for Mary-Louise Parker on NBC’s ‘The Slap’

TV's about to get another Oscar nominee.

Uma Thurman is stepping in for Mary-Louise Parker on NBC”s upcoming miniseries “The Slap.”

Parker was forced to drop out after health concerns after the “Weeds” vet contracted pneumonia, as first reported by to TV Line.

“Slap” is an eight-hour remake of the 2011 Australian series of the same name which details the fallout after a man slaps another couple's son for punishment .

Thurman will take over the role of Anouk, a TV writer dating the series' leading man (Penn Badgley).

“Slap” also stars Peter Sarsgaard, Zachary Quinto, Thandie Newton and Melissa George.