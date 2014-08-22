Uncanceled Showdown Final 4: After thrashing ‘Firefly’ can ‘Jericho’ be stopped?

08.22.14 4 years ago

We're down to the Final 4 of HitFix's Uncanceled Showdown and we have to admit…

We didn't see this coming.

Sure, we knew that “Jericho” fans were well-trained when it comes to mobilizing to send nuts, but like many of you, we just assumed that when it comes to mobilizing to skew online polls, nobody could top Joss Whedon fans in general and Browncoats in specific.

Ooops. 

The quarterfinals showdown between “Jericho” and “Firefly” figured to be competitive, but we just guessed “Firefly” fans would come through in the end. Heck, even when “Jericho” fans came out hot in the first day of voting, it still felt inevitable that “Firefly” would get a big last-minute push to victory.

Nope.

“Jericho” didn't just beat “Firefly.” It destroyed “Firefly,” picking up over 70 percent of the vote in our most popular showdown to date. 

That leaves “Jericho” going up against HBO's “Deadwood” in one semifinal.

On the other side of the bracket, it's “Freaks & Geeks” going against “Almost Human.” If that matchup doesn't seem competitive to you, I should mention that in their respective face-offs last week, FOX's robot police procedural and NBC's '80s high school dramedy received almost the identical vote totals, separated by only 63 votes. 

So go vote for your favorites.

