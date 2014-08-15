Uncanceled Showdown Round 2 pits ‘Firefly’ vs ‘Terminator’ and ‘Deadwood’ vs ‘Rome’

It's time for Round 2 of HitFix's Uncanceled Showdown.

We launched the first round last week, featuring 32 shows that we felt ended prematurely, either One Season Wonders or Unfinished Multi-Season Runs. [And yes, we left out a lot of your favorite truncated shows. Guess what? We can do this again!]

That first round generated over 400,000 votes.

Some of the results were predictable. Sorry, “Borgias,” but “Firefly” got 97 percent of the vote in that round. Yes. 97 percent.

Some of the results were a little less predictable. I'd figured that “Moonlight” might have enough fan juice to withstand the recency bias of “Almost Human,” but I was wrong. And “Terra Nova” was a show that wasn't necessarily a popular inclusion, but it knocked off cult favorite “Wonderfalls.”

If tournaments are well-seeded, first round match-ups are sometimes less competitive and then things start getting tough and there are some fantastic match-ups in the second round.

“Pushing Daisies” and “Jericho” got nearly identical vote totals in the first round, so we'll see whether pies or nuts reign in Round 2.

“Firefly” has the power of the Whedon Empire, but there's no way it's going to get 97 percent of the vote against “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles,” which ended with one of the most infuriating and intriguing twists of any show in recent memory.

You'll also have a tough choice between a girl who talks to God and a woman who talks to Log and between a pair of profane HBO period dramas.

So go vote for your favorites. Voting for this round ends on August 18.