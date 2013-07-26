Uncanny Valley with Ariel Schrag: The Bridge to Homeland

UPROXX
News
Sections
Main
The Intercept
Fearless, Adversarial Journalism
Featured
News
Twitter Trials, Free Speech, And The Quest For Nuance In Troubled Times
Life
The Case For 0% Interest On Student Loans
Entertainment
Sections
Main
Television
Celebrating Creativity In Peak TV
Movies
Everything New And Important In Film
Hitfix
Where Entertainment Fandom Lives
What To Watch
Know What's Good In Streaming
Featured
TV
‘Orange Is The New Black’ Thankfully Returns To Its Roots In Its Sixth Season
Movies
‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’ Is The James Brown Of Summer Movies
Music
Sections
Main
The RX
The Music You Need, Right Now
New Music
The Pulse Of What's Fresh
Listen To This
The Best In Streaming And Podcasts
Backstage
The Story Behind The Artist
Festivals
The Culture Defining Music Now
Featured
Music
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea
Hip-Hop
A Breakdown Of The Features Included On Travis Scott’s ‘Astroworld’
Sports
Sections
Main
Dime
NBA on UPROXX
With Spandex
Pro Wrestling on UPROXX
Brawler
MMA on UPROXX
Featured
DimeMag
These Are The Top-10 Moments In Raptors Franchise History
ProWrestling
The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 2/23/98: Steiner Incliner
Life/Discovery
Sections
Main
Style
Remixing The Classics With The Now
Food & Drink
Smart and fresh, never basic
Travel & Adventure
Explore The World You Are Inheriting
Technology
How Innovation Is Shaping Your World
Health
Lifehack Your Body and Soul
Featured
Life
The Best Sex Podcasts Right Now For Your Auditory Pleasure
Life
Lesser-Known American Wine Regions That Are Absolutely Worth Visiting
Video/Podcasts
Featured
This Artist Repurposes Baseball Bats To Create Intricate Art Pieces
This Artist Uses His Work To Wrestle With Issues Of Identity
This Hardcore Rap/Punk Duo Rejects All Expectations To Pave A New Path
See More...
Search for:
About
About
Corporate
Privacy
Terms
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Get UPROXX Everywhere.
Follow @UPROXX
Follow UPROXX
FlipBoard
Member
Sign Up
Sign In
Uncanny Valley with Ariel Schrag: The Bridge to Homeland
#Homeland
Liana Maeby
07.26.13
5 years ago
Facebook
Twitter
FlipBoard
EMAIL
(
Previously
)
Share This
Facebook
Twitter
FlipBoard
EMAIL
Around The Web
TOPICS
#Homeland
TAGS
Ariel Schrag
comic
HOMELAND
the bridge
uncanny valley
Join The Discussion:
Log In With
Sign In With Facebook
Sign In With Twitter
Sign In With Email
By: laura3341
07.26.2013 @ 6:16 PM
This is hysterical!!!!
Cancel reply
View all comments
Listen To This
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea
Derrick Rossignol
08.03.18
1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July
Derrick Rossignol
07.31.18
4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores
07.31.18
5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores
07.30.18
5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry
Derrick Rossignol
07.27.18
1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores
07.24.18
2 weeks ago
UPROXX
Job at Uproxx
Contact
Advertising
About UPROXX
Privacy Policy
Staff
Powered by
WordPress.com VIP
This is hysterical!!!!