Uncanny Valley with Ariel Schrag: Under the Dome

07.12.13 5 years ago

Ariel Schrag is a superstar cartoonist and writer who has authored four graphic novels and a regular (read: no pictures) novel slated for release in 2014. And now she’s doing a weekly TV and pop culture cartoon for Riot! In her debut comic, Ariel lets us all know she’s the only person who really understands what’s up with that weird giant dome in Chester’s Mill. Mother Nature can be so gross sometimes.

(For those of you who lack the anatomy that mandates knowledge of what a Diva Cup is, here’s a little help.)

