Universal and Illumination move ‘Despicable Me’ spinoff ‘Minions’ to 2015

Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment announced today that they’re pushing back their “Despicable Me” spinoff film, “Minions” seventh months, moving the movie from a Christmas release to a summer one.

“Minions” had originally been scheduled for release on December 19, 2014 but will now debut July 10, 2015. Along with this announcement came news that the untitled Illumination Entertainment film that had been scheduled to open on July 3, 2015 will slide to February 12, 2016.

“Minions” is being directed by Pierre Coffin and the voice cast includes Sandra Bullock and Jon Hamm. Describing the film, Universal states “With its all-new storyline, ‘Minions’ takes full advantage of the delightfully unpredictable comedy antics of the Minions and places them in equally unexpected settings with memorable human characters.”

For those keeping score at home, 2015 is shaping up to be a massive year for movies. It is currently scheduled to see the release of “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Star Wars: Episode VII,” the “Man of Steel” sequel,” and a rebooted “Fantastic Four” just to name a few (see the gallery below).