Universal and Schwarzenegger are back in the ‘Conan’ business

I want to meet Chris Morgan.
Perfect world, we could sit down over the refreshment of our choice and we could talk about Conan. Specifically, we could talk about “Conan The Barbarian,” the 1982 film that Universal released, directed by John Milius and written by Milius and Oliver Stone. That film was one of the things that made Arnold Schwarzenegger a viable movie star. Before that, he was known for a few quirky appearances in film like “Stay Hungry,” his charismatic appearance in “Pumping Iron,” and his bodybuilding triumphs. But “Conan The Barbarian” changed things for him, and its reputation has grown over time.
I’ve loved the film since opening weekend, and I love running into a hardcore fan of the film. You know you’ve found a kindred soul when you can ask, “What is good in life?” and someone answers without hesitation, “To crush your enemies, to see them driven before you, and to hear the lamentations of their women.” And based on the story that Deadline reported earlier this afternoon, Chris Morgan may be one of those people.
Universal Pictures is committed to developing “The Legend Of Conan,” and the thing that makes this more exciting than last year’s bizarre reboot attempt by Lionsgate is that Universal has Arnold Schwarzenegger returning to the role.
Now, admittedly, it’s been a lot of years since Arnold made that first film, and recapturing something that you did before, in terms of tone and style, is a tricky thing. Between “Conan The Barbarian” and “Conan The Destroyer,” they lost the ability to get it right, and the franchise promptly drove right into a ditch. I don’t really consider “Destroyer” a sequel to the first film. In my world, they made the 1982 film, and then they never did anything else.
They came close, though. When I was at Ain’t It Cool, I wrote many times about my love of the Milius movie, and for our 10,000th story, I posted a sneak peek at the John Milius script for “King Conan: Crown Of Iron,” a sequel that was at that point a distinct possibility. Milius wrote it, and the Wachowskis were attached to produce for Warner Bros. It sounded like it got close to happening, but Warner ended up not making it, and the film vanished into a development morass.
I honestly believed that any chance at a final Arnold sequel, a return to the storyline established in the ’82 film, had disappeared with the release of the Jason Momoa film last year. When I read the news today that Chris Morgan is going to be writing and producing, and that he’s got Schwarzenegger onboard, I noticed that Fredrick Malmberg is still onboard as a producer as well. Malmberg has been involved for at least 12 years now. He was the other producer on “King Conan: Crown Of Iron,” and he was the one who kept it alive at Warner Bros. for a few years, just as he was the one who eventually moved on and got the Lionsgate movie made. I’ve talked to Malmberg over the years, and I truly believe that he loves Conan and that he also sees the Conan property as a valuable media asset, and that his enthusiasm for the project is genuine.
In the Deadline piece, Malmberg said, “The original ended with Arnold on the throne as a seasoned warrior, and this is the take of the film we will make… It”s that Nordic Viking mythic guy who has played the role of king, warrior, soldier and mercenary, and who has bedded more women than anyone, nearing the last cycle of his life. He knows he”ll be going to Valhalla, and wants to go out with a good battle.”
Talking about his approach, Morgan seemed to be very serious about his approach, and he said things that hit me exactly right as a Milius fan. “After the original seminal movie, all that came after looked silly to me… Robert E. Howard”s mythology and some great philosophy from Nietzsche to Atilla the Hun was layered in the original film. People say, he didn”t speak for the first 20 minutes of the film, but that was calculated in depicting this man who takes control of life with his own hand. This movie picks up Conan where Arnold is now in his life, and we will be able to use the fact that he has aged in this story. I love the property of Conan so much that I wouldn”t touch it unless we came up with something worthy. We think this is a worthy successor to the original film. Think of this as Conan”s ‘Unforgiven.'”
Conan’s “Unforgiven”? Okay, that’s it. I’m in.
We’ll keep an eye on this, and hopefully we’ll have more on it as the film develops.
Arnold is a lousy Conan and always has been. That’s not his fault, he’s just a horrible actor. The movie you’re so fond of raped the books and gave us a cry-baby bitch of a Conan who never lived up to the character’s potential.
So naturally, you’ll forgive me if I see a geriatric Arnold returning to the role that so famously fucked up some of my favorite pulp novels ever written as a bad thing.
They should just get the guy from the last film and actually make a CONAN film. We’re never going to get that with Arnold involved. I’m beginning to think that this character is just fucked as far as film is concerned. Like “The Punisher”, he’s the easiest character in the world to do, yet they keep screwing it up.
I agree that they should use Momoa and make a real attempt at a Conan movie. Sadly I saw the reboot last year and Momoa was the only good thing about it.
Hollywood is known for bastardizing things so why not just have Arnie play King Conan and appropriately hand off the franchise to momoa. Just forget the reboot ever happend..
I think this movie could work if they do it seriously and give it a metaphorical political subtext. What is it like for a mercenary barbarian to become king and suddenly have to deal with responsible tax policy and overhauling the Acquilonian education system? Will “bedding more women than anyone” come back to bite King Conan in the ass?
If this happens, everyone will equate him with Romney as Romney is a former hostile takeover dick who now wants a new position raping the poor, only taking care of his friends and going to war with everyone.
Huh, that actually does sound like a shitty King Conan movie.
No, better just do a straight ahead Barbarian flick. Arnold is already fucking up Conan enough, there’s reason to pile on.
I’ve never seen “Conan The Barbarian (1982)”.
I did see “Conan The Barbarian (2011)”.
There. I feel better getting that off my chest.
Very brave of you to admit that. Must be like going to an AA meeting for the first time.
By the way Drew, the line is “What is BEST in life?” not “What is GOOD in life?”
Momoa was a great Conan surrounded by a terrible cast and saddled with a mediocre script. Steven Lang was at his hammy worst, outdone only by Rose Mcgowan for scenery chewing. Rachel Nichols gave a flat-out terrible performance. Every other character was one-dimensional and forgettable.
Yet they managed to get much of the “book” Conan right all the same. If they could manage to put together a decent cast and if the studio got out of the fucking way they might actually have a shot at a new Conan franchise, but no, instead we get this.
Look, I have a lot of fondness of the 1982 original too. I’ve watched it’s cheesy goodness at least 50 times over the years, yet even from the first I realized Arnold wasn’t Conan so much as he was just Arnold. In 1982, that was a cool thing. In 2012, not so much. Add to this the recent trend of re-visiting cool properties from the past and utterly screwing them up – The Red Dawn remake, The Thing “sequel”, Prometheus (let’s not even go there) etc, etc and I can’t say I have high hopes for this, at all.
I think Arnold, and his backers in this, severely overestimate his popularity. It may sell well overseas (which these days is probably all it takes) but I don’t think it’s the automatic win they assume it is.
The Milius Conan was nothing like the books/stories. Arnie, whilst physically was a decent fit for Conan, the character as written was very little like in Robert E. Howard’s brilliant stories. Plus Arnie can’t act. Jason Moama was an interesting choice and I thought he did okay, but any true potential that he could have had with the characters was drowned under a really fucking awful film. Even Conan The Destroyer was was better. So no, to me this is not good news. Arnie is too old. He has no passion for the character, he’s just wanting a paycheque.
I’ve never seen a movie that capture a literary character properly but if you are looking for fun movies, the Conans were just that, if you want the books, read’em, if they’d have called it “Kull” you wouldn’t be crying about unfaithfullness, BTW “Kull” was what happened to the third installment of the Conan movies. Lighten up and don’t look for everything to match your own preconceptions, what an F-ing dull world that would be if everything was just the way you expected it to be. An old Mennonite guy told me when I asked him why he was rockin’ out to Icky Thump by the White Stripes (of all things): it just sounds like they’re having fun… that’s my new outlook on life, feel free to adopt it, I don’t own it and best of all it’s free (and free-ing).
I think the 2011 conan was borin int wont worth watchin but arnold is conan his conan movies was gd hope he makes another and wipes out the 2011 movie