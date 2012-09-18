Universal moves Tom Hooper’s ‘Les Misérables’ to December 25

When Warner Bros. shuffled “The Great Gatsby” on to 2013, there was an opportunity for another holiday bow on December 25 opposite “Django Unchained.” I had been wondering if any of the big latter-year films were going to jump on it but it started to seem like everyone was comfortable, until today, when Universal announced that it would be pushing Tom Hooper’s “Les Misérables” two weeks to that date.
Meanwhile, one wonders whether the film could end up with the date all to itself (at least as far as films of this sort go). I keep wondering whether “Django Unchained,” which was still shooting up until last month, will be ready in time. It surely has to be, given the revenue potential (and necessity) for The Weinstein Company. But with Quentin Tarantino working with a new editor — Fred Raskin — after the untimely passing of long-time collaborator Sally Menke, it might not be as fluid as usual. Of course, Raskin worked alongside Menke on the “Kill Bill” films, so he’s not totally fresh, but you never can tell how these things will go.
That’s neither here nor there, though. There’s no real reason to think “Django” won’t make it (and after all, Tarantino has been editing during production), but the news here is Universal’s announcement. The move separates “Les Misérables” from Warner’s “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey,” which is sure to gobble up plenty of the pre-holiday box office. “Zero Dark Thirty,” meanwhile, is set for December 19, so this puts Hooper’s film, along with Tarantino’s, as the last out of the gate.
Anne Thompson shrewdly notes that films in this position are in the precarious spot of having to meet awards-giving bodies’ screening and voting deadlines. And then there’s the issue of making screeners, which is a massive process after the final print is delivered.
The film will be Hooper’s follow-up to 2010’s “The King’s Speech,” which took home Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay. On paper, its an awards bait film if there ever was one. But that first trailer that released some time back gave me a weird feeling. I actually defended Hooper’s often maligned aesthetic for “The King’s Speech.” But here it seems to take an epic and reduce it to claustrophobic visuals. Hopefully I’m wrong.
Speaking of all this, I recently had it confirmed to me that Hugh Jackman would be the film’s only lead for the purposes of campaigning. None of the ladies (Anne Hathaway, Samantha Barks) will be getting a misrepresented lead actress push, and Russell Crowe — a co-leading character by some peoples’ measure — will be pushed for Best Supporting Actor.
“Les Misérables” opens everywhere Christmas Day.
The move makes sense. But it’s true that, historically, the 12/25, 30, 31 release day-types put it in a weird position, awardswise. But if they get the screeners out early, does it make that big of a difference.
Im curious as to why everybody seems down on the possibility “Django” as a major contender. “Inglourious Basterds” was a serious contender, and these two films look to be very much of the same stylistic mold. And why would Weinstein be positioning this as a Christmas movie (unlike “Basterds”, which still found its place in the race even as a summer release) if he didn’t have Oscar hopes for it. I get the Tarantino doesn’t ever immediately scream “Oscar”, but surely he’s had enough success in the past to make him someone to consider seriously when the film is sight-unseen.
Possibly because the script for Django leaked a while back? I think the Playlist and Shadow and Act both thought that it was even more unwieldy than the leaked script for Basterds and that there were some serious issues with the treatment of race and slavery.
I’m aware that it’s hugely problematic to prejudge a film based on the script. A lot of changes obviously take place while filming and in the editing room.
I’ve been wondering myself about this very issue. It certainly looks like Tarantino’s attempting to tell a deeper story than he did in the more B-movie, stylistic bonanza of Kill Bill, so I have no idea why it isn’t just assumed that the film will play out with the Academy similarly to Inglourious. Most people who’ve commented on the script were very excited and enthusiastic about it, most of the complaints amounting to displeasure with Tarantino using the word “nigger” in the script notes (or whatever) or that Waltz’s character’s importance in the story fits some white savior mould (i.e. more sociological than aesthetic criticisms). I think the film will do really well (8-ish noms, a couple wins) and leave many prognosticators with their pants down.
If Django hits as a major box office and critical success, I could see it picking up nominations in a few top categories. Supporting Actor, Screenplay, maybe Director and Picture and a number of techs… but the script is far from PC. It is not careful about the way it handles race and slavery and will likely piss a lot of people off. I actually like the script and consider this my most anticipated film of the year, but even if it meets my wildest expectations, it might not get a single nomination. Part of what I like about it is that it doesn’t tread lightly on sensitive material. It smashes it with a sledgehammer.
What is the differance between a ‘white savior’ and a ‘magic negro’?
And also there is no sense in which Django is a “white savior” case. None.
Kris, I don’t you what you are talking about. The Les Miserables teaser trailer is one of the best teaser trailers ( also The Master) , that I have seen in a very long time. The trailer made me believe that this film will deliver the goods. Plus, it was reported that the Universal bigwigs loved the rough cut of Les Miserables.
“None of the ladies (Anne Hathaway, Samantha Barks) will be getting a misrepresented lead actress push”
Are they not going to campaign for the ladies, whatsoever? Anne Hathaway deserves a Supporting Nod!
I think the emphasis is on “lead” actress. And yes, they will definitely be pushing Hathaway.
As is pretty clear from Kris’s phrasing, he means that the film’s female performers will be campaigned in supporting, where they belong.
I’m curious as to how you already know that Hathaway “deserves” a nod. Have you seen the movie?
haha, ohhhhhh the early months of the Season.
I would love Hathaway to be great in Les Miserables. But how could anyone know yet?
I’m keeping fingers crossed for the movie. Not afraid to say I’m a fan of the book and the stage musical. I’m always a huge skeptic on these sorts of things though until I hear some feedback trickle in.
ditto
Not since Chicago has something opened in the last week of the year and won Best Picture. Not since Million Dollar Baby has the BP winner opened in December.
Opening that late may help get thoughtless nominations (oh, hai, War Horse and Extremely Loud), but not always (ask Dreamgirls). And in my opinion, it makes it more difficult to build momentum in time.
Best case scenario: we have a frontrunner in mid-December and then this is amazing and the BP winner is truly in doubt for the first time since 2005.
Build momentum for a win, that is.
No movie, no matter when it opens gets “mindless nominations”. People still have to vote you as #1 and that is especially true now. Also, War Horse is fantastic (oh hai, mindless poster).
When 5% of the Academy is picking War Horse as the single best film of 2011, then I have to question how many movies these voters are seeing. Call it “thoughtless” (note: I didn’t say “mindless”) or not, but I stand by my point that people need more time to catch all the movies at the year’s end.
And way to get personal, troll.
I have a feeling Hathaway gets campaigned in the Best Actress category for this, and Supporting for The Dark Knight Rises.
(Semi-Spoilers for “Les Miserables”)
I don’t think that will happen–in the stage show, the character is gone about halfway through the first act, and only shows up for one scene at the very, very end. I don’t think she’d have more than about 25 minutes of screentime in a 2.5-hour movie, which just isn’t enough to mount a Best Actress campaign on. Truth be told, there really isn’t a lead female character in the show; it truly is an ensemble piece.
Agree with Joe S….Fantine (or Eponine or Cosette for that matter) are just not lead characters. In my opinion, the only character in Les Miz that is remotely a lead is Hugh Jackman as Jean Valjean. Javert is a pivotal supporting role, but the central focus is Valjean.
I agree with Aaron about Javert/Jean Valjean too–I have a nasty feeling that, now that Russell Crowe is going to be in Supporting, we’re going to have to sit through another round of category fraud complaining, but I don’t think it’s that unreasonable of a move, mainly since Les Miz isn’t at all centered around Javert the way it’s centered around Jean Valjean. (In fact, if you were really stretching, you could even argue that the play is such an ensemble show–especially near the end–Jean Valjean himself becomes something of a supporting character.)
Jake: Kris says directly in the article that the categorisation has been confirmed to him, so there’s no need for hunches. And as Aaron and Joe say, there is simply no way the Fantine character can be sold as a lead. Some things aren’t flexible.
Kris, you mentioned that Django and Les Miserables will be the last entries out of the gate, but didn’t Gus Van Sant’s Promised Land get scheduled for December 28th, at least in NY and LA? Maybe that’s changed. Either way, I’m assuming that Focus hopes some award attention will be paid to that one.
Drives me crazy, personally. Why do studios insist, year after year, on burying their films in these last few weeks of December – often in limited release – where they have no breathing room or time to build word of mouth? With the nomination announcement being moved up, Academy members will now have even less time to view all the possible contenders and make informed choices on their nominating ballots.
Kris, The announcement for this that I saw mentioned both “The Great Gatsby” and “Life of Pi” as being moved off the Christmas Day opening, making room for “Les Miz.” Does that mean “Life of Pi” is no longer part of this Oscar season? Or was it shifted to an earlier date? Or just an L.A. and NYC opening on Christmas? Do you know?
Life of Pi has moved to Thanksgiving…