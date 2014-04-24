Universal releases first official photos from ‘Jurassic World’

(CBR) EW.com has unveiled the first photos from the Hawaii set of director Colin Trevorrow”s “Jurassic World”, the fourth installment of Universal Pictures” “Jurassic Park” series.

They”re not particularly revealing – Bryce Dallas Howard in front of the camera, a damaged truck and a director”s chair overlooking a lush valley – but principal photography began just last week,

Opening June 12, 2015, the film also stars Chris Pratt, Ty Simpkins, Jake Johnson, Nick Robinson, Irrfan Khan, Vincent D”Onofrio, BD Wong, Omar Sy, Judy Greer, Katie McGrath and Lauren Lapkus.

