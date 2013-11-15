Unkillable: Netflix resurrected ‘The Killing’ for Season 4

From the “Will no one rid me of this turbulent priest?” file: “The Killing” has been resurrected once again.
Netflix announced on Friday (November 15) afternoon that a fourth season of “The Killing” has been ordered as a streaming exclusive.
Described as a “fourth and final limited season,” the “Killing” return will be six episodes and will, again, be produced by Fox Television Studios.
“The rich, serialized storytelling in ‘The Killing” thrives on Netflix, and we believe that it is only fitting to give Sarah Linden and Stephen Holder a proper send off,” blurbs Cindy Holland, vice president of original content for Netflix. “We are looking forward to offering fans – both existing and new – a series that we know is perfectly suited for on-demand viewing.”
The first three seasons of “The Killing” are already available to stream on Netflix.
Yesterday, AMC renewed the Seattle procedural’s former stablemate “Hell on Wheels,” giving it an extended fourth season just months after the drama was sent to the perceived graveyard of Saturday and I commented that it was one of the strangest progressions for any series in recent years.
“The Killing” comes pretty close.
Between its April 2011 premiere and the first season finale in June, “The Killing” went from critically revered to critically reviled, but AMC brought it back, which made sense since the central Rosie Larsen mystery needed to be resolved. AMC cancelled “The Killing” in July of 2012, but reconsidered in January (and in March, Netflix reached an agreement to air episodes three-months post-premiere). For much of the season, “The Killing” had something of a critical renaissance, but AMC cancelled the show again in September, one month after the third finale.
In its first season, “The Killing” earned six Emmy nominations including nods for writing, directing and for the performances by Mireille Enos and Michelle Forbes. The two subsequent seasons were ignored.
It sounds as if all of the core pieces will return for the six-episode Netflix “Killing” season.
“It”s a true testament to ‘The Killing” creator Veena Sud, and the stellar cast led so compellingly by Mireille Enos and Joel Kinnaman, that fans remained so passionate about the show,” states David Madden, president, Fox Television Studios. “We”re gratified that our partners at Netflix recognized this, and are giving us the opportunity to complete the story in a way that will be satisfying to our loyal audience.”
So… Yay? Are you excited to have “The Killing” back? Are you at least impressed with its resilience?
Couldn’t be more excited to get a real goodbye to Linden and Holder. Love them and was sad they wouldn’t be back on my TV screen.
Ditto!
I just finished the 3rd season…I LOVE LOVE LOVE this show! I watched all 3 seasons in about 2 weeks…I just couldn’t stop once I started… can’t wait for the next season to begin!
I was laughing when I heard about this an hour ago, and I actually watched the show. There was an ending to season 3 that works as a series ending, but guess fans want a “happy ending”.
Did you see the quotes yesterday or the day before about Low Winter Sun? Sounds like AMC thinks binge viewing might save that show and a renewal might be possible????????????
Did Low Winter Sun get any better as the series progressed? The AV Club never gave it higher than a C and the finale got a D+. Ouch!
It did not get better.
I’m happy. Regardless of some of the questionable actions of the story, the two characters are captivating enough to warrant one more go-around, especially with a predetermined end in sight. Maybe writing for a definite conclusion will help set the ship right. Whatever the case, Linden and Holder (and Enos and Kinnaman) are worth six more hours of my attention.
Please tell me that someone new in charge of the show.
There was nothing ever wrong with the show, except the terrible pacing of the storytelling. It would have a decent story to tell. Then fail miserable at telling it.
I loved the actors and the whole weird raining atmosphere. They would start off with a great storyline. And just screw it up. All three years. But I watched all three years. I just learned to TIVO them to watch in a marathon weekend run. :)
So I am pleased to know at least with Netflix. They will release them all at once. So that tragic storytelling pace will not deter me from seeing them.
who the hell still uses TIVO?
This is STUPID! There are a trillion better shows Netflix could’ve revived, and instead they choose this dreck!
Idiots, all of them.
Like what?
Go away, craphead.
Love it
YAYYYYYYYYYYY!!! OMG I was just thinking about The Killing and its cliffhanger LAST NIGHT and SO bummed how I wouldn’t see Linder and Holder deal with it, and no more of them and the show. This makes me unbelievably happy!!!!
I can’t believe this! Such great news!! I had to read it three times to make sure it’s real. It just wasn’t this show’s time to die after such a fantastic season and that cliffhanger.
Also, IN YOUR FACE SEPINWALL! =D
The TV landscape is fascinating now a days, so glad it can keep a niche favorite on the air. The third season currently ranks #3 on my Top 10 of 2013. I loved it, it felt like an european show, except the people spoke american english, whith is perfect. Happy it can finish properly. Very exciting. I didn’t feel right when it wasn’t renewed.
I was very bitter when I read that AMC renewed the crappy Hell on Wheels because I wanted The Killing to be renewed so bad. This is such a great surprise!
I’m with you re: The Killing. It was genius. It had more depth than many shows. Depth in characters, subliminal visuals, writing, directing, everything production. It was a great team success. I only wish it could go on as Molder & Scully did. My husband & I would be back in front of Netflix watching endless seasons of this great production.
It is AMC’s TRUE zombie show!
‘Between its April 2011 premiere and the first season finale in June, “The Killing” went from critically revered to critically reviled, but AMC brought it became, which made sense since the central Rosie Larsen mystery needed to be resolved.’
Eh? Didn’t understand this version of English, but I love The Killing and am happy to hear this news. Never did understand why people have so many issues with this show.
“Became” should be “back” and BOOM! It makes sense. Fixed.
-Daniel
Forget The Walking Dead. The Killing is the real zombie show. Not even television could kill it.
Crap. I should read the existing comments before I post.
I am not excited.
I am, however, curious what the Netflix-only version of the show will look like. Six episodes might be a better length for it, as the compressed time element of the show always seemed to make the pacing really bizarre. Always liked the actors involved, so I’ll give it a try when it resurfaces.
When will Season 4 be available?
I’m am so excited to hear this news. I love this show and I’m so glad that nextflix is doing this.
Don’t kill The Killing! We love that show! Keep Linden and Holder coming, please. :o)
Best news I had in days…….woooooooohooooooo!!!!!!’!!!!!!!
Best news I had today…….wooooooooohoooooooo!!!!!!!
OMG, I’m so bummed that The Killingn will be over at all. I looooooooooooooove these guys, the Rosie Larson case was amazing, absolutely the best television I have seen in years. My stomach is always in knots watching it, the suspense, so intense. I can watch Linden and Holder for the rest of my life, that’s how much I love this show. I want more, and more, and more, like an addict… hahaha ‘can’t get enough of them. I don’t have TV, so I enjoyed it as a little marathon on Netflix, (I couldn’t stop watching) Amazing. The 3rd season was great, too, not as perfect as the first 2, but it doesn’t matter I looove them.
MARATHONED!!!!
My day was made when I heard this news! SOOOOO HAPPY! I’m only sad there are only 6 episodes left, but it’s sure better than 0!!
thank you Netflix
So excited!!! Love the show!!!
I love this show! Do not cancel it!!!!
Can’t wait for season 4!!! A new cult classic!!!!!!!
NEVER GET RID OF THIS SHOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I am SO grateful to Netflix for being smart enough to bring this series back if even for just six final episodes. I personally think it was an idiot move by AMC to cancel it at all, much less TWICE!?! Amazing writing and acting; best thriller I’ve watched in years. THIS is why I went back to Netflix! Can’t wait!!!
You need to have more than 6 episodes!!! and more seasons please! I watch it on Netflix. I’m watching Season 3 again because I love the show!!
This show is absolutely fabulous and addictive, very hard to find lately, can’t get enough.
I cant wait, Love , Love , love this show! It needs to stay on permanently/
I am over the moon. There are no other shows out there which keep you guessing as much as The Killing. Also Linden and Holder add a personal element which has me hooked.
Am thrilled! This show is stellar… Wish it would never end.
I agree totally…if we’re lucky netflix will realize what a great show it is and will run a season 5!
keep the killing alive awesome show everyone that is hating on it can just go fuck themselves (;
When does season 4 start or go on????
Im so excited that “The Killing” isnt dead yet. Love , love, love the show!! When will season 4 be coming to Netflix?
An amazing series right to end of season 3. Truly emotionally drained. I am so looking forward to season 4. It should go on though. Poirot managed it for 25 years and was mild in comparison. Well done to the cast particularly Sarah and Steve. Amazing…………
BRILLIANT, love this show and signed up to NETFLIX just so I could watch the third series. I’m from the UK and we get some great telly from the US but to many programmes get axed even half way through a story so you never get a conclusion! Well done to NETFLIX and roll on season 4 can’t wait.
Yes, so happy. My girlfriend and I got really into it and binged watch all 3 seasons on netflix. We were talking about “is there another season”? So happy to see that it’s not over.
Glad to learn this show ( The Killing) will have a better send off than previously decided. Excellent acting by both lead actors, ( Enos and Kinnaman ) and the plots have been really surprising each time and for me that is most unusual. I give it five stars for acting and for the excellent plots. Kinnaman is hilariously entertaining with the wit and delivery while Enos has that dark, brooding attitude. Great stuff! Keep it coming, please!
Why does it have to be the final season :( ?? Is that the confirmed decision at Netflix, to only bring it on for one season? Is it possible for Netflix to extend the series if enough people are watching/talking about it?
I will be so sad if this is truly the end. They have to be my favorite detective duo since Elliot and Olivia!
#Call1900Linden
When?
I´m from Argentina. Yesterday I finished watching the 3rd season. I love the three! And definitely I’d love to see a 4th. Shocked by the teen problem in Seattle. Is the situation so bad?
A “who done it”, at its best, compelling!!! I watched all 3 series I a week, & I work full time. Can’t wait for series 4 :))))
I loved it! I am ready for the 4th to come out. Brilliant acting!
This series is awesome can’t wait for season 4
Can’t wait, love the soundtrack and suspense and the great actors!
Series 3 ended with the guys we wanted to do well following the easy option and not the “right” one. The political bad guys and fat cats got away with it and disappeared down their holes. But why did Sarah Lund have to shoot the main villain? Now they have all got away with it apart from her and her family.
I’d like to know how this can be continued and concluded happily. I hope it can though.
Absolutely superb!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I absolutely LOVE the show and would hate to see it cancelled again after season 4. Can’t wait to start watching again.
the killings warrants more series after season four. this is one of the best series on tv since six feet under. this is an wonderful show. the writing is excellent, the story lines are captivating. this series should have not ended so soon. we have mainstream drama’s that do not come close to as good as this series. netflix needs to reconsidering giving it another season or more. i am am a tv addict but i have never watch a series that kept me up all night watching it. please give a another chance
I would love to see this show resurrected for more seasons. Kinda gave me the Molder and Scully feel but even more indepth. I wish I could come up with a convincing reason to bring these 2 (Linden and Holder) back to the grind. But my best argument is emotion driven — We just LOVED the show and couldn’t wait to get home to pick up where we left off. Such brilliance in all aspects of production.