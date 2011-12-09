‘Unknown’ actor Chadwick Boseman in talks to play Jackie Robinson in ’42’

Little-known actor Chadwick Boseman is in final negotiations to suit up as sports legend and historical figure Jackie Robinson in the upcoming biopic “42.”

Brian Helgeland (the writer of “Robin Hood” and “Mystic River”) will adapt the script and direct “42” for Legendary Pictures, according to Variety, who broke the story.

The film centers on Robinson, as he breaks barriers on and off the field to become the first African-American to play major league baseball in 1947. The Rookie of the Year wore No. 42 for the Brooklyn Dodgers, played ten seasons, was a six-time all-star and was named the NL MVP in 1949. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1962.

Boseman may be best known for his work on the short-lived NBC drama “Persons Unknown” and ABC Family’s “Lincoln Heights.” He’s also been a guest star on “Castle,” “Fringe” and “Justified.”