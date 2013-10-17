Gabriella Wilde and Alex Pettyfer feel ‘Endless Love’

Do you take your significant other to the movies on Valentine’s Day? Universal would certainly like you to consider doing so in 2014 with the release of “Endless Love.”

Directed by Shana Feste and based on the book by Scott Spencer, the movie stars Gabriella Wilde and Alex Pettyfer as, it seems, star-crossed lovers from opposites sides of the track. Rather than simply accept our interpretation of the trailer though, here is a quote from the synopsis, which states that this is “the story of a privileged girl and a charismatic boy whose instant desire sparks a love affair made only more reckless by parents trying to keep them apart.”

Love at first site and parents who don’t understand. In short, it sounds exactly like the sort of movie one might want to take a date to on Valentine’s Day.

The cast for the film also includes Robert Patrick, Bruce Greenwood, Rhys Wakefield, Dayo Okeniyi, Emma Rigby and Joley Richardson.

What do you think? Making Valentine’s Day plans now? Is there an “Endless Love” in your future?