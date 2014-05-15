‘Vampire Diaries’ recap: Who will survive the new spell in the season finale?

Okay, everyone. Deep breaths. Don't freak out, not yet. This is “The Vampire Diaries,” and if we have learned anything from this show it's that dead isn't necessarily forever dead. It might be; I won't sugar coat it. But I won't absolutely believe it until… well, when I hear casting news that suggests a degree of permanence.
We knew everyone couldn't make it, right? Even though I think this episode of “The Vampire Diaries” fell into the realm of wildly overcomplicated (not that I have any idea how it could have been simplified — this is some twisty mythology, yo), it did accomplish several things. One, it brought back old characters I had thought we might not see again (hey, Lexie!). Two, it neatly wrapped up the Travelers storyline. Three, it made me worried for just about everyone, as spells criss-crossed and overlapped and no one seemed to have an easy out. Overly complex, yes, but intense, terrifying and not the least bit predictable. And, finally, horribly, horribly sad.
Everyone had already gone into a tailspin last week believing Stefan was dead as a doornail, so what a cruel (and clever) twist for it to be the other Salvatore brother who doesn't make it back through the anchor after he and Elena (with a little help from their friends) have blown themselves, the Mystic Falls Grill and the Travelers inside it to bits.
It was dizzying trying to keep track of who was alive, who was dead but coming back, and who was throwing in the towel and embracing “peace.” I'm still wondering exactly what Grams has done to ensure Bonnie finds her peace, but it doesn't matter. I'm thinking that, no matter what, Bonnie is gone for good. Maybe. I'd be truly sorry to see Kat Graham go, but I do wonder how many times she can be killed on this show before it strains the limits of what we can accept.
I'm pretty sure no one wants to accept Damon being not only gone forever but not even having Elena along for the ride. I'm waiting to go onto Twitter to read all the semi-hysterical tweets about how people are boycotting the show unless Damon comes back (which I get, trust me). Now that he and Elena have finally decided they belong together and have set aside the sometimes arbitrary obstacles that kept them apart, it seems patently unfair to kill him off. More than that, Ian Somerhalder's portrayal of Damon has been the lynchpin of the show, the funny, dark heart to balance Stefan's nice guy side. I can't imagine how that could be replaced, and I suspect fans wouldn't accept the change even if it was. So, I seriously doubt Damon is dead-dead. I just can't sort out how he could come back.
Still, it was crushing to watch Elena fall apart as the reality set in. That Alaric could be there to offer some comfort was a wonderful moment. Elena will need that paternal reassurance that Alaric can provide when next season begins, no matter how everything plays out.
In other news, Alaric is back (yay!), though not Lexie (though she did helpfully suggest Stefan ask out Caroline). Silas almost came back, but thankfully he didn't. Markos died, then tried to come back, and Lexie took care of that problem. Bonnie tried to get Grams to come back, but she refused. Enzo is back, and Sheriff Forbes looked dead until she wasn't. That's part of the reason Damon didn't make it through the anchor in time. Just looking at the list of spins of the revolving door that was Bonnie (and, to an extent, Crazylocks — that has to be Liv's forever name if you ask me), it boggles the mind. Remember what I said about wildly overcomplicated?
Still, it was a whiz bang season finale, one that will keep us guessing and rewinding and positing ways to keep Damon and Bonnie (and maybe even Lexie and Grams) on the show. I'm wondering if the writers are doing the same thing. Maybe they're just bracing themselves for the inevitable backlash.
Do you think Damon is really gone? What about Bonnie? What did you think of the episode?
I doubt Damon is coming back but sure that Bonnie is. Why? Because grams said something about looking out for Bonnie, she found one final way to let her live when the other side ended. But for Damon to be back, that would make no sense. And I think thematically this is what makes most sense. He got the girl, there’s nowhere left for his character to go. She told him she loved him. And someone important has to die for all of this to matter. But with the other side gone at least that means that when a character dies, they die. Also I have my suspicions that KAtherine too isn’t dead. Why? Because she got strangely sucked up earlier in the season and never made it to the other side. But when did this show ever make sense. I think this storyline was all about rebooting the story, making death permanent, and hopefully removing the original love triangle from the equation. Unfortunately I suspect there will be a new love triangle next season.
You have an excellent point — this show constructs new mythology constantly, so there’s no way to know what’s ahead. While thematically it makes the most sense, I wonder if writing off Ian Somerhalder wouldn’t send the ratings into a freefall. I took what Grams said to be about Bonnie finding a peaceful death, but really, who knows? I wouldn’t mind seeing Katherine return — the show might be low on snarky attitude without Damon.
I think Bonnie will absolutely be back, because like you said, her Grams did promise to look out for her; but that doesn’t mean Damon can’t be too. Bonnie and Damon holding hands seemed to be more than just a touching moment, it seemed far too important to be overlooked. I think whatever Grams put together – which could be Grams taking Bonnie’s spot as anchor, or trading her spot in “Peace” for her Granddaughters safety – could also help Damon find peace. Perhaps Bonnie carried Damon to the other side, or back to life if that’s what happened. Don’t forget, witches reign on the other side, so Grams had some pull either way!
Ian’s character is what brings most of the ratings to show i know this has nothing to do with the topic but when elena chose damon thats when the show got most of its ratings … it would kind of stupid of the writings to completely kill of damon’s character … plus when grams said that she had some saved for bonnie and the ending while there holding hands says something … plus Ian tweeted he will be with the show for two more years.
You are crazy. They can’t be silly enough to “kill” Damon off. And if Bonnie you believe will be saved by Grams perhaps the fact that the two were holdings hands at the end intertwines their fates.
Bonnie is going to be on a different show. So I doubt she’s coming back! But Damon has to come back!
Bonnie and Damon were holding hands as the Other Side collapsed. The resulting force of the collapse will probably push them back out into the real world. They will both live. Since the other side will be gone Bonnie will no longer be the anchor. No way they would kill off Damon.
Hope your right JS..can’t imagine Damon not in the show…….
Damon is not staying dead. This is no different than Joss killing off Buffy at the end of Season 5. Damon will come back, just like Buffy. He’s the most popular character on the show on a network struggling for viewers.
I really kind of hate when shows do this nonsense, it drives me crazy.
“most popular” character is a bit of a stretch….
Most popular isn’t that big of a stretch but it is safe to say that if they don’t bring back Damon, at least 1/2 the viewing audience will stop watching the show. The only reason I say that is if you look on any posting for an episode of the Vampire Diaries, inevitably about half the posts will be about “Stelena” and half will be about “Delena”. Since you can’t have a “Delena” without Damon, I think they will seriously have to come up with something great to get rid of him permanently…that and it’s already been announced that he will be back in Season 6.
I really don’t care for Damon but Bonnie is like my fav when she had her powers and after she has to and most likely will come back.
Grrr. IAN MUST STAY. I thought we discussed this! Lol.
I agree with Miketv except. I think that since Bonnie an Damon held hands whatever grams did for Bonnie its going to apply for Damon as well.
There is no chance Damon is gone for good. Ian is a main source of why people watch the show so I’m positive they’ll figure out a way to write him back in. Probably around episode 2 or 3 of Season 6 just to let people stew and worry.
It’s like that Season of Fringe when Peter didn’t exist for the first 4 episodes. But of course wasn’t gone for good
It can not be the end of Damion! The show would just not be the same.
It’s already been said that Ian Somerhalder will be back for season 6.
did anyone realize that Damon didn’t make it back cause he wasn’t wearing a seat belt. Of course there was a lot of things that happened but he didn’t make it back because of a seat belt think about it. If he had a seat belt his body wouldn’t have been launched out the car and he would’ve been right next to elena when he awoke on the other side where his body was. From there they both would’ve run into Alaric and ran. Granted that could’ve possibly lead to the death of the Caroline’s mom.
I think that if they dont bring Bonnie and Damon back, the show will go on. But not for long. Just like marissa in the oc and lucas and payton in one tree hill. The seasons end shortly after you kill off the main characters. A lot of viewers just dont care to view as much as they would have. And with such an epic love story. Ruins the show, when the true love is dead.
Maybe Stephan will find and bite Damon, bringing him back from the dead! I believe Bonnie will be back, perhaps it’s a spell she casts that brings Damon back, or maybe Alaric will offer himself in exchange for Damon’ life! Either way there are so many loose ends, they need tying off and a finale made!
He better come back …maybe bonnie will be ensured peace but damons peace is being alive with elena… COME BACK DAMON
They killed Damon in the book series so I think it was only inevitable before they did in the show whether he comes back or not I’m unsure haven’t got that far in the books but honestly I love Damon and would hate to see Ian off the show but I’m still rooting for stelena lol
They killed Damon in the book series so I think it was only inevitable before they did in the show whether he comes back or not I’m unsure haven’t got that far in the books but honestly I love Damon and would hate to see Ian off the show but I’m still rooting for stelena lol
I think it is safe to assume Bonnie will be back since her Grams made a deal. She was holding Damon’s hand in the end so I’m putting money on him coming back because of that.
Well, supposedly, from what I’ve been reading in articles, Damon will be back in Season 6…how and as what? I’m not sure about that. Realistically, they can’t keep Stefan and Elena on the show without Damon. Damon is, as this review stated, Stefan’s balance as Stefan is to Damon…the show just is not The Vampire Diaries without him regardless of who you think Elena should be with. Personally, I don’t really see Bonnie coming back unless they plan on giving her character more of a role. For the last 5 years, she really hasn’t done all that much. I mean, she had her witch moments and a couple of good episodes focused around her but once they made her the anchor she really didn’t have much of a part other than to be the anchor (which is honestly pretty boring in TV-Show-Land) and there have been a TON of interviews stating Katherine is gone for good so I think everyone can bury that hope. Whatever happens, it will definitely be interesting to see what they do with Season 6.
If anyone read the books they would know the Damon dies in them also, but he comes back by using 2 prices if hair, one from Elena one from Bonny. The show usually uses a couple things from the books in the seasons, so I expect Damon to come back at least.
Right major Vampire Diaries fan thought id type my view I reckon in season 6 where going to see Stefan and Caroline start to form more of a close bond as friends or together ? i don’t know although i really miss Caroline with Klaus but its established that that will never happen now that Klaus got his own show. But Caroline getting with Stefan does end the exhausting stupid triangle which im glad finally looks like its over with so yeah if them getting together ends that, then so be it………… Elena and Damon finally are together and i could not be anymore happy about this as i feel there characters truly belong together ………… As for him and Bonnie getting stuck on other side i truly have this hunch and believe that her grams has most likely replaced her as an anchor and that Bonnie and Damon maybe they will return back to earth but as humans or something along those lines you never know ? but them holding hands at the end and it all going white makes me believe maybe they get transported back to earth i don’t know ? all i know is its clear damons coming back hes been signed on to season 6 hes way to much of a main character and lead to just vanish and they would be stupid not to return him I defo feel he will come back episode 2 or 3 possibly not as a vampire though but human leading into another story line about him becoming a vampire again or something i reckon maybe him holding hands with bonnie will most likely return them both ? hmmm or maybe Bonnie might return as a witch :O ? so many theories all i know is season 6 best hurry up i need to know and see Damon come back and Elena not be a emotional wreak for most of season 6 and for ratings he no doubt will get returned near season beginning just my theories hmmm hope there right i really need Damon back him and Elena <3 finally been waiting so long for this !!
Here is a article and tweet of iansomerhalder saying he will take a short break after the end of season 5 and coming back in the begining of season 6 so im verry sure he will come back :D !!!
[www.entertainmentwise.com]
How can people think that Damon is dead and gone for good. I think Stefan and Elana will find a way to fetch Damon back because the show wouldn’t be the same without him. Also Stefan and Caroline will hit off big i think.
The other side is gone now. There is nowhere for Damon to be and return as a ghost. Ian is contracted to be in season 6 so I deduce that there will have to be or already has been something that brings him back. My opinion is that Grams did something to save Bonnie’s life and since she was holding Damon’s hand, it saves him too…
I agree, Damon and Bonnie holding hands in the end definitely means something, it has to. I just can’t accept that Damon is gone, he’s to important to the show.
Am I honestly the only one that does NOT like Bonnie…like at all? I cannot stand her and I realky dont even know why.. so its not a surprise that Damon was killed bc as has been pointed out he dies in the books, also in a similar fashion as the books. Like elena did, itt may have been later in the series as she dies and was turned in the first book I think it was, but it all hapoened similiar on the bridge. I believe in the books they all go to the underworl (replaced as other side?) To rescue stefan (see the similarities) and Damon got stuck, months went by and Damon was alive but no one knew. Ian will be back but I wouldn’t mind if Kat stood dead :/
this is a sad thing to say but i think Episode 22 of this season will be the last one i will every watch ………………..what the writer of the story did is evil and what he did is unforgivable, Bonnie should not have to die she is my queen in all the seasons and i do not even want to start about Damon, from the beginning i could see is end, Damon is the face and heart of Vampire Diaries, he was the one that made this sad teen drama watchable and Stefan he could just say dead the world would get over it …………………so this is what the writer did in my eyes, he save seven people, and of the seven two we did not need back and he let my two only best people of the show go to never never land…………………………so, can some one give me a y to go a next season?
Ooo, I think that baby Mikaelson is going to grow at an alarming rate and make it to Mystic falls and turn Tyler again. I also think as bonnie and the gang were making a deal with one super traveler IE Silus I think Grams went to Ketsia aka Tessa (The other super traveler) and got the one person who knows how the anchor spell works to free her of it. Is Damon dead or coming back? I am unsure I think he may be stuck on leave for a season just to make things interesting and rekindle the Stefan Elena love relationship. But Damn I wanted Lexi back in the game. Yay for Rick back in the game.
I think it was a really good last few episodes, after a largely indifferent season 5.
Bonnie has been a plot device more than a character for a very long time, so I’m not sad to see her go. I remember this show as burning through plot and having a great time, but they were so unwilling to pull the trigger on the Originals that they had to give them their own show to get them off TVD. Some things need to be permanent on this show, and I’d be happy if Bonnie’s death was that. She’s already died once before, the show shouldn’t cheapen it further by bringing her back again.
Damon will probably be back, but it wouldn’t be the worst idea in the world if he wasn’t. Alaric is a great replacement and gives them some places to go.
But what about the town? Another few hundred people dead, with the looks of things. If I lived in Mystic Falls I would abandon my house and go live in inner-city Baghdad, somewhere relatively safer.
I think bonnie and damon will be fine as lexi passed over and said what sort of a best friend would she be if she passed through bonnie b4 his brother, I think lexi sacrificed herself for damon to return to Stefen and gramps for bonnie, but maybe I’m wrong.
