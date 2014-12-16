Variant cover announced after AFTERLIFE WITH ARCHIE #7 sells out in a week

Archie Comics” horror gamble continues to pay off in spades. Less than a week after the release of Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa”s AFTERLIFE WITH ARCHIE #7 – which began the second season of the macabre alternate universe – the comic is going back for a 2nd print. To celebrate, Archie announced a new variant cover by Francesco Francavilla for the issue.

Image Credit: Archie Comics

Season Two of AFTERLIFE WITH ARCHIE finds the remaining Riverdale gang fleeing for their lives (still). With Riverdale overrun with the shambling dead, our heroes are cutting their losses and getting the hell out of Dodge. But between the hordes of zombies and dissension in the ranks, will they even make it to the city limits?

AFTERLIFE WITH ARCHIE #7 2nd print shambles into stores and digital download on January 7.