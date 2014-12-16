Variant cover announced after AFTERLIFE WITH ARCHIE #7 sells out in a week

#Archie Comics
12.16.14

Archie Comics” horror gamble continues to pay off in spades. Less than a week after the release of Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa”s AFTERLIFE WITH ARCHIE #7 – which began the second season of the macabre alternate universe – the comic is going back for a 2nd print. To celebrate, Archie announced a new variant cover by Francesco Francavilla for the issue.

Image Credit: Archie Comics

Season Two of AFTERLIFE WITH ARCHIE finds the remaining Riverdale gang fleeing for their lives (still). With Riverdale overrun with the shambling dead, our heroes are cutting their losses and getting the hell out of Dodge. But between the hordes of zombies and dissension in the ranks, will they even make it to the city limits?

AFTERLIFE WITH ARCHIE #7 2nd print shambles into stores and digital download on January 7.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Archie Comics
TAGS2nd printAFTERLIFE WITH ARCHIEARCHIE COMICSvariant cover

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP