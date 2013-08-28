Review: Sandra Bullock dances into great silence in Alfonso Cuarón’s astonishing ‘Gravity’

VENICE – “Gravity” opens, in coy denial of the mammoth imagery soon to follow, with modest white letters on a black screen, spelling out facts about outer space that sound more than a little like threats. “Life in space is impossible,” the titles conclude, after warning us off with daunting details of distance, physics and unimaginable cold. It”s a simple and – at least from a terrestrial perspective – pretty inarguable thesis that Alfonso Cuarón”s astonishing new film nonetheless goes to great, gruelling and frequently gasp-inducing pains to illustrate, before opening up less certain possibilities with a sudden surge in its own emotional temperature. Life in space is a no-go, sure. But what about life after?
It”s been seven long years since Cuarón, the serenely versatile Mexican stylist capable of finding grace notes in raunchy south-of-the-border road trips and Harry Potter alike, last visited our screens with a chilling fantasy that now sits as an unwittingly perfect bookend to his latest: in “Children of Men,” life scarcely seems possible on Earth.
Both films are visions of otherworldly worlds that look and sound nothing like their many previous cinematic realisations: industrial dystopia has never seemed less future-chic and more irreversibly barren than in “Men,” and space has never seemed bigger, more unknown, more outer than it does in “Gravity.” Both films navigate their unchartered territories with a hopefulness that could only be described paradoxically as despairing: for Sandra Bullock”s numbly bereaved medical engineer Ryan, as for the freakish newborn who emerges at the close of “Men,” survival is a short-term instinct with few known long-term rewards.
Meanwhile, life in space – impossible and urgently temporary as it may be – is pretty unbeatable, relieving its inhabitants of all accepted rules and limitations of physicality, movement and sound travel; it”s 45 years since Kubrick”s “2001: A Space Odyssey” effectively patented the description “the ultimate trip,” but that doesn”t mean Cuarón and his team can”t further serve and substantiate it. Certainly, the unfeasibly mobile camera of Cuarón”s loyal, invaluable cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki seems drugged – or perhaps purely entranced – by its possibilities, gliding and weaving across seemingly impracticable distances with a deliberate fluidity that no previous screen depiction of weightlessness (whether in outer space or the subconscious hotel suites of Christopher Nolan”s mind) has come close to approximating. (You”d also have to go back to Wim Wenders” “Pina” to find a film that demands this compellingly to be made and seen in 3D, and even that”s in a different ballpark.) When I stood up as the final credit rolled, I don”t mind admitting that I immediately had to sit down again, a Bambi-like wobble coursing through my limbs, as if I’d just re-encountered gravity myself. For sheer transference of experience upon the audience, I can think of no film quite like it.
Cuarón and Lubezki open the film straight away with a series of long, silky takes that luxuriate in gravity-free sensation, as three astronauts float with uncanny, disorientating ease through a routine spacewalk that only an astronaut could conceivably describe as “routine”. Ryan, on her first mission, at least has the good grace to look bewildered as they orbit their own spacecraft, bobbing and treading through the infinite blackness as through water; the more experienced Matt (George Clooney at his most glibly Clooney-esque, an atonal distraction that the film only gradually reveals as a virtue) banters with flirtatious geniality as she tetchily sets about her task, though it”s clear even he hasn”t become immune to awe in his privileged profession.
If the film ever explains exactly what the nature of their mission is, the details went right by me: Cuarón is concerned only with the stunning physical reality – or, to apply an abused term that here feels wholly apt, sur-reality – of their being there. Cinema is rife with space operas – this can only be described as space ballet, its human figures dancing even as they”re dying.
And die they do, in at least one of three cases, as disaster obviously strikes and the dance tumbles and speeds up into a far more perilous, but equally exquisite, freefall. “I have a bad feeling about this mission,” Matt jokes near the start – the first of several stock action-film lines the film reclaims with disquieting sincerity, as flying debris from a destroyed neighboring satellite lays waste to their craft. Cue a series of catastrophic collisions and attritions that are unsettlingly muffled by the unearthly silence of Chris Munro and Glenn Freemantle”s remarkable sound design: screaming is one thing, but in this film”s space, no one can hear you crash.
I”m loath to explain the circumstances that ultimately require Ryan to navigate her own path back to Earth: partly because the film”s sharp, unexpectedly sentiment-soaked emotional switchbacks deserve protection, but also because story feels secondary to “Gravity” in the best possible way. Feeling is narrative here – physical feeling, psychological feeling, bruised and agitated either way – as the film ceases star-gazing (without dialling back on the gobsmacking pyrotechnics and deep-focus space vistas) to concentrate on the in-the-moment specifics of Ryan”s survival. Effortlessly sympathetic and resolute even when cocooned to the point of invisibility in a spacesuit, Sandra Bullock puts her impressively restrained performance to the fore just when the film needs her to, without straying from the character”s slightly dour vulnerability or succumbing to focus-pulling bravado; it”s a role that at once requires a movie star, and requires her not to be one.
Some may feel disconcerted or even disappointed that “Gravity” shifts from a mode of cool (even avant-garde) observational spectacle to a more human-focused survival story – you might choose to see it as a bloodless final-girl horror movie. The gear change comes with unceremonious abruptness, yet I couldn”t tell you if it”s later or earlier than halfway through. It may not sound like high praise that I had no sense of timing throughout this thrillingly brief 91-minute film, but I imagine you can”t feel the minutes ticking by in space either. The immersive rhythmic continuity of Lubezki”s camerawork and Cuarón and Mark Sanger”s deceptively tight editing is such that it”s hard to mentally organize the film into scenes and sequences after the fact.
I do know, though, that “Gravity” ends in a wholly different register – tonally, visually, emotionally – to the one it begins in, as Cuarón embraces both the Hollywood trappings and, more riskily, the amorphous spirituality of his script with an emphatic lack of apology. (I felt my own conviction waver in a tricky late scene with Clooney that edges on patriarchal Old Hollywood syrup, but the emotional payoff is rousing enough to justify the means.) There”s a note of bombast to the finale that feels hard-earned after the staggering physical trials of what has gone before, and I do mean staggering: “Gravity” is a film both short and vast, muscular and quivery, as certain about one Great Beyond as it is curious about another.
Super!!! But what about Bullock’s performance?
It’s in the review.
So at some point it pivots and deals with the afterlife, is what I hear you telling me.
Not exactly.
What are the chances of Sandy getting nominated or even winning?
I doubt she’ll win — good as she is, she’s serving the film more than it’s serving her. But if it goes over well with the Academy, a nomination is well within reach.
She’s a lock in my book. I’ll be stunned if she doesn’t get a nomination. And yes, I’m saying that on August 29 with the most competitive best actress field in years.
Do you think this is going to be nominated for the major categories? Are the visual effects the most important/fascinating we’ve seen this year? Is it the frontrunner in this category?
Yeah, I’m tempted to say the visual effects race is done — I’d be surprised if anything turns up that can threaten it in that department.
I think top nominations are likely, particularly if it does as well as I imagine it will at the box office.
Thanks Guy! How about the score? I guess silence must have been an important player in the movie watching all the gravity at screen.
Score could well be in the running, though the sound design is the real slam-dunk, I think.
Sound design is interesting because at the space there has to be no sound if we’re following the Physic rules. I guess that was never an obstacle for Star Wars nor Star Trek.
Great analysis Guy. I was surprised to hear it was 90 minutes. Would you say it’s Cuaron’s best?
I can’t wait to see it.
Hmm, I don’t know that I would say it’s better than Y tu Mama Tambien, mainly because that’s like saying a banana is better than an umbrella.
So the opening take is apparently 15 minute long. What about other takes? Are there other long takes?
How many total takes would be in the film. Like The Turin Horse has only 30 takes in the entire film.
156 shots over two hours.
Beautiful review, Guy. I hope you join one of the Oscar Talk podcasts soon. (Please make it happen, time zone Gods!)
I just hope that this film finally honors Cuaron as one of the greatest living filmmakers. For a long time, I’ve felt that his uncommon versatility has caused many to overlook the artistry behind it. I’ve loved him ever since – yes – A Little Princess, which he savvily moved from 19th C. London to post-Civil War New York. Last month, I revisited Children of Men and it hit me even more than before. That might be the most under-appreciated film of the last decade (or two). (Thank God, I also just saw Shadow Dancer. James Marsh gave Clive Owen the kind of role he deserves.)
Unless we’re defining “many” as Oscar voters, I don’t really agree that Cuaron’s artistry has been overlooked — he’s up on the A-list, for sure.
Guy, I was thinking of the minds of awards types, as well as the general public. “Overlook” is not quite right – perhaps under-appreciated? Sure, it’s personal bias – and, to many, heresy – but the oeuvres of Spielberg and Tarantino simply cannot compare to Cuaron’s. I mean, just to name a few: A Little Princess, Y Tu Mama Tambien, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Children of Men, Gravity. How many other directors have such a resume? (By the way, thanks for all your work – love!!!)
Wow. You don’t give A’s often, Guy. Very excited to hear this is proving a critical success.
Seems to have found an audience.
Very glad to hear the movie is only 91 minutes – makes me much more likely to see the film in theaters. I’m intrigued by the concept, but heard it clocked at over 2 hours, and was overwhelmed by the prospect of watching one woman alone in black space for so long. I frankly couldn’t imagine that the story could fill 2 hours of screen time. Call me impatient, but story is what brings me to the cinema, and I was uncomfortable with the notion of a story stretched too thin.
I still think box office will be a real challenge for this one, though.
I think this story could easily and compellingly fill two hours, actually — but it’s refreshing that they’ve brought it in at 91. And I’m no box office clairvoyant, but I can see this one doing really well. (Sight unseen, people made similarly sceptical pronouncements about Life of Pi last year.)
Unfortunately, and respectfully, I’m not as optimistic. Life of Pi was much more colorful, and was based on a popular book. It also benefited from built-in international appeal and an awards season release date – neither of which is quite the case for Gravity. Domestically, the film will have to earn about $150 million to be a success. Unless Gravity can duplicate Life of Pi’s international popularity that will be an uphill climb. I’ve found it a lot harder to get my friends and family excited about Gravity than Life of Pi, which was a surprisingly easy sell. A great marketing campaign could make a big difference and I hope to be proven wrong.
OMG, I couldn’t have taken 2 hours. It was almost exhaustingly tense at 91 mins (in a great way).
It is so much fun to read a review when you can tell the critic was totally enraptured with the film and the excitement they are feeling is enstilled in their write-up. This review is one of my favorites that I’ve read so far about the film and it was such a pleasure to read. This was already one of my most anticipated films of the year so it is very satisfying to read how much of a slam dunk it did in fact turn out to be (not that I ever had any doubts.)
One of my favorite passages from your review:
“gliding and weaving across seemingly impracticable distances” – such vivid imagery that was perfectly captured by your expert phrasing. Starting off your fest coverage with a bang, like usual, and I cannot wait to read your thoughts on the remainig films to come.
So in resume… 9 nominations
BEST PICTURE
BEST DIRECTOR / ALFONSO CUARÓN
BEST ACTRESS / SANDRA BULLOCK
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY / EMMANUEL LUBEZKI
BEST FILM EDITING
BEST SOUND MIXING
BEST SOUND EDITING
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
I have those as well with outside shots at Supporting Actor (Clooney), Production Design, and Original Screenplay.
Production design, for sure.
Man… I feel like Cuaron missed a great oppurtunity here. He should have cast Keanu Reeves as Clooney’s character and made Speed 3: In Space! Now that would have been dope.
Sandra Bullock not arrives at Oscar
Great review! So, do you think Sandra Bullock was the best choice for the role among those actresses, either who passed the role (Jolie, Portman) or just rumored?
Portman would have been a terrible choice. It’s clear Jolie made a big mistake.
I think Bullock has an easier time projecting vulnerability than Jolie, whom we tend to accept at face value as a fighter. It’d have been a different film with Jolie, I think, but not necessarily a better or worse one.
Thanks for your comments Gregory and Guy. Without seeing, it’s hard to say, but judging based on the storyline and reviews so far, that’s what I guessed, Guy, like, the audience would probably feel more sympathetic to Bullock than to Jolie. I’m so looking forward to seeing this film.
If Bullock and Clooney weren’t in it,I’d go. “Moon” was an outstanding movie of similar peril.
Go anyway — it’s by no means a star vehicle in the conventional sense, and has plenty to offer Bullock/Clooney agnostics.
And I like Moon too, but can’t really square with the ‘similar peril’ comment. In any event, isn’t it great that people can see both, and don’t have to choose between them?