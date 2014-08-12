‘Veronica Mars’ gang to reunite for meta spinoff series ‘Play It Again, Dick’

The “Veronica Mars” cast is reuniting for Rob Thomas's previously-announced meta-spinoff “Play It Again, Dick.”

With filming on the eight-episode web series now complete, Buzzfeed has revealed that all your favorite stars from the cult-favorite UPN detective show are set to reprise their “Veronica Mars” roles in the spinoff alongside lead star Ryan Hansen, who will play both a fictionalized version of himself and his “Veronica Mars” character Dick Casablancas.

“Play It Again, Dick's” meta conceit will see Hansen attempting to capitalize on his “Veronica Mars” fame (and current Kickstarter-funded revival) by creating a spinoff series entitled “Play It Again, Dick,” in which Kristen Bell (playing a “skewed” version of herself) has begrudgingly agreed to reprise her role as Veronica. Also on board for the series are a host of “Veronica Mars” cast members including:

Jason Dohring as Logan Echolls and Jason Dohring

Percy Daggs III as Wallace Fennel and Percy Daggs III

Daran Norris as Cliff McCormack and Daran Norris

Francis Capra as Eli “Weevil” Navarro and Francis Capra

Kyle Gallner as Cassidy “Beaver” Casablancas and Kyle Gallner

Christopher B. Duncan as Clarence Wiedman and Christopher B. Duncan

Ryan Devlin as Duncan Kane and Ryan Devlin (though Devlin played rapist Mercer Hayes in Season 3 of “Veronica Mars,” in Hansen's spinoff series he'll replace Teddy Dunn as Veronica's ex-boyfriend Duncan Kane)

Chris Lowell as Chris Lowell (but not Stosh “Piz” Piznarski)

Ken Marino as Ken Marino (but not Vinnie Van Lowe)

Amanda Noret as Madison Sinclair (but not as Amanda Noret)

Lisa Thornhill as Celeste Kane (but not as Lisa Thornhill)

In addition, Robert Buckley and Rose McIver – both stars of Rob Thomas” upcoming CW series “iZombie” – will serve as guest stars, with Buckley playing “flamboyant choreographer” Gaston (who replaces Jason Dohring as Logan Echolls in Hansen's spinoff) and McIver as “Skank With Attitude” and “Horny Mourner.” Others to be featured include Wesley Chan, Philip Wang, Chris Din and CW executives Mark Pedowitz and Thom Sherman.

So.

“Play It Again, Dick” premieres September 15 on CW Seed.