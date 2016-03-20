Kristen Bell talks Team Logan/Team Piz and what could be next for ‘Veronica Mars’

While everyone else was celebrating Pi Day, Marshmallows were celebrating P.I. Day.

Yep, March 14 marked two years since the release of the Veronica Mars movie, the Kickstarter-funded follow-up to the teen noir TV series.

While talking with Kristen Bell about her new movie The Boss, I pointed out we had just passed this VMars movie anniversary, and it sounds like time has flown for the actress in those years: “Oh we did?! Oh my God, two years,” she said.

Necessary check-in two years post-Veronica Mars movie: Where is Bell at right now in the Team Logan/Team Piz debate?

Veronica Mars movie spoiler warning!

“Prior to the movie, I think I was Team Piz, “cause I thought he treated her better,” Bell said of Veronica”s great love triangle. “But after the movie – you know, Logan really fought for her, and he was finally the underdog – instead of the troublemaker – which I have a soft spot in my heart for. So I think I”m leaning towards Team Logan, which I know will make the fans really happy.”

Of course, the crazy thing is the Veronica Mars writers originally didn“t intend for Neptune, CA”s resident bad boy to be a love interest for Veronica.

“When the camera goes up, it adds an additional intangible. People wanted us to be together,” Bell recalled. “And I adore Jason Dohring. He”s a dear friend, and I love him, and I love his wife, and he loves my husband. We don”t have an intense sexual chemistry in real life. But on-camera even I can admit that, watching it – ‘Wow, I do want these people to kiss.” I really do!”

So, when we last saw Veronica, at the end of the 2014 movie, Team Logan was triumphant, with Piz breaking things off with Veronica while she lingers in Neptune, and with Logan going back to active duty in the Navy but promising to return to his beloved P.I.-turned-J.D.-turned-P.I. (Though after the movie, we did get to see Bell and Dohring sort of take on their VMars characters again in metatastic web series Play It Again, Dick.)

But what”s next for LoVe? And the rest of the Veronica Mars gang?

Bell told HitFix she”s “in constant contact with” series creator Rob Thomas. “Obviously, we both have other ventures and he”s got a thousand ideas, but we”re always sort of thinking about something on the back burner that we can develop together.” Thomas is currently co-showrunning The CW”s iZombie with his Veronica Mars partner in crime Diane Ruggiero-Wright.

As for whether the next chapter of Veronica Mars should be on the big screen or small screen, Bell says, “It depends a lot on what the fans want, “cause you make projects for the fans. But streaming in some form of a mini-series, like a Netflix mini-series, feels very organic to me. That”s where I'd really like to see it go.”

Whatever form Veronica Mars takes in the future, Bell will be eager to play the character again. And again:

“I plan on doing Veronica Mars until it“s Murder, She Wrote.”