Very first ‘Transformers 4’ images tease new Autobots

#Transformers
05.29.13 5 years ago 8 Comments

The first images from “Transformers 4” have been revealed – sort of.

Paramount has released a pair of new stills from the set of the Michael Bay sequel (which has officially commenced filming in Monument Valley) that feature cars which will serve as the basis of two of the film’s brand-new Autobots. Only question is: which Autobots? Check out the images below (originally posted by Yahoo! Movies),  then sound off with your theories in the comments.

Starring Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci, Kelsey Grammer, Nicola Peltz, Sophia Myles and Li Bingbing, “Transformers 4” is slated for release on June 27, 2014.

1,200-horsepower Bugatti Grand Sport Vitesse

Race-inspired C7 Corvette Stingray

