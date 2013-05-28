Very first ‘Transformers 4’ images tease new Autobots

The first images from “Transformers 4” have been revealed – sort of.
Paramount has released a pair of new stills from the set of the Michael Bay sequel (which has officially commenced filming in Monument Valley) that feature cars which will serve as the basis of two of the film’s brand-new Autobots. Only question is: which Autobots? Check out the images below (originally posted by Yahoo! Movies), then sound off with your theories in the comments.
Starring Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci, Kelsey Grammer, Nicola Peltz, Sophia Myles and Li Bingbing, “Transformers 4” is slated for release on June 27, 2014.
1,200-horsepower Bugatti Grand Sport Vitesse
Race-inspired C7 Corvette Stingray
Newly rebuilt Optimus Prime now confirmed on Bay’s website…
[michaelbay.com]
Smokescreen and Mirage
From the look of the cars I would say that they are the brothers Sunstreaker and Sideswipe
If you remember Sideswipe died in either Revenge of the Fallen or Dark of the Moon
Michael Bay has absolutely ruined one of the greatest animated sci fi genres of my childhood. He f’n sucks,sucks, SUCKS!!! F-you Michael Bay! You turned transformers into nothing but a wobbly unwatchable commercial for General Motors and the Army! Boo this man!
M. Bay makes the best Transformers movies ever, so stop hating!!!!
I got a feeling that the Autobot Prowl or Mirage can be the Bugatti, and either Sunstreaker or Springer(Triplechanger: Helicopter to Car to Autobot)can be the Corvette. Based on the colors of the cars they converted to in the 1980s animated series and the old toys from Hasbro!