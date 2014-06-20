‘Vikings’ Season 3 adds Kevin Durand of ‘Lost’ and Lothaire Bluteau of ’24’

and 06.20.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Three new cast members have been added for the third season of “Vikings,” the History series that retells the bloody adventures of warrior and explorer Ragnar Lodbrok.

Deadline reports that “Lost” veteran Kevin Durand will join the drama as “The Wanderer,” an enigmatically named character “who is not what he seems.”  Durand also has a starring role on “The Strain,” FX”s adaptation of the Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan horror novel debuting.

In addition to Durand, “Vikings” has tapped former “24” and “The Tudors” actor Lothaire Bluteau to play Emperor Charles of France, “who views the Vikings as spiritual and earthly.” Morgane Polanski will play Charles” daughter and most trusted adviser, Princess Gisla.

