Vin Diesel reveals new ‘Fast and Furious 7’ release date via Facebook

If you hire Vin Diesel, you might as well just get comfortable with the idea that he’s going to share things on his Facebook page, and he’s going to do it on his timetable. He likes to share. He shares a lot. And at this point, he’s worth quoting as a source because whether his information is “officially” confirmed or not, it is eventually revealed as correct.

Good example: how long now has Vin been teasing the idea that he’s contributing the voice of Groot? And now, Marvel has officially confirmed that he’ll be playing the character, contributing some motion capture as well. The other big project he’s got brewing, made only bigger by the unfortunate recent accidental death of co-star Paul Walker, is “Fast and Furious 7,” and there has been much conversation for the last few weeks about the film’s release date.

Originally set for July 11, 2014, the film shut down production so that everyone involved could deal with the impact of Walker’s death. These weren’t just films that paid lip service to the notion of family, but were actually made by a group of tight-knit people who had gone through so much together, and it must be incredibly difficult for them to have conversations about how to proceed finishing the movie.

Now, thanks to an announcement by Vin, we’ve got the first concrete news:

The last scene we filmed together…

There was a unique sense of completion, of pride we shared… in the film we were now completing… the magic captured… and, in just how far we’ve come…

Fast and Furious 7 will be released…

April 10th 2015!

P.s. He’d want you to know first…

We reached out to Universal, and we can confirm that this is official. “Fast and Furious 7” will be finished by director James Wan and I am sure they will go out of their way to honor Walker’s contribution to the series and his place in their ongoing film family.

I look forward to that and to Vin’s work as Groot in “Guardians Of The Galaxy” as well. In the meantime, the unrated director’s cut of “Riddick” will be on Blu-ray very soon, and I can’t wait to check that out as well.



“Riddick: Unrated Director’s Cut” is on Blu-ray January 14, 2014.

“Guardians Of The Galaxy” is in theaters August 1, 2014.

“Fast and Furious 7” is in theaters April 10, 2015.