Vince Vaughn’s ‘Term Life’ back from the dead

(CBR) Just when it seemed the adaptation of the Image Comics series “Term Life” had slipped into limbo after Universal Pictures pulled the plug, Heat Vision reports the Peter Billingsley-directed crime thriller has been revived by QED International and Worldview, which have partnered to finance and produce.

Starring Vince Vaughn and Hailee Steinfeld, the film is based on the comic by A.J. Lieberman and Nick Thornborrow about a man with a price on his head who needs to stay alive for 21 days in order for his life insurance policy to kick in so his death will eventually help his daughter.

Filming is expected to begin sometime next year.