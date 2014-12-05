Vision gets visuals in first ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ poster

Fans thought we got our first look at Vision (Paul Bettany) in action with Scarlet Witch in this video clip. But now Marvel's newest Avenger is literally front-and-center in the first “Age of Ultron” poster. After months of hiding his face in promos and dropping hints about how complex the make-up process was, behold! The Marvel Cinematic Universe”s Vision.

Image Credit: Marvel Entertainment

The reveal is part of a larger promo poster that is popping up in movie theater lobbies and/or dimly lit convention halls. The group shot focuses heavily on Vision, so is he literally the centerpiece of the movie or does Marvel just want to show off their new toy?

Image Credit: Marvel Entertainment

Based on the larger photos at HeyGuys.com, wherever these posters are, the language is Spanish (hence why it says “Era of Ultron”).

But wait, there”s more! Order now and you”ll also get Black Widow, complete with weapon upgrade. What is Natasha Romanoff holding? In any other universe, I”d say it's a lightsaber. But that can't be right. Maybe it's just a super fancy taser…or maybe it's repurposed alien technology. Natasha was pretty competent with those Chitauri gun staves. Just sayin'.

Image Credit: Marvel Entertainment

Marvel”s “Avengers: Age of Ultron” arrives on May 1, 2015.