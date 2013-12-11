8 Vital Questions About The ‘Godzilla’ Trailer

The new teaser trailer from Legendary Pictures Godzilla reboot has everyone excited again about a mutated monster dinosaur and the trail of destruction it leaves in it’s wake.
Humans are mad masochistic. But while everything looks epic, there were a few questions left to us by the end.
#1 – Where did all the experienced soldiers go?
What was supposed to be a rousing speech to bolster the troops courage accidentally reminded them everyone who knew what they were doing is dead. Whoops!
#2 – Why would you send humanity’s best hope into the fray with a giant “HERE WE ARE” tail?
Guys maybe don’t attach the equivalent of a neon “Tasty Treats” smoke plume to your rookies. Unless that’s actually Liquid Smoke and the new plan is to sacrifice people to our new Godzilla overlord.
#3 – Yo what’s up with the sky? Did we nuke* the city?
That is not normal storm sky. That’s not even normal “the city is burning sky,” begging the question who’s really worse for Earth? Godzilla or trigger happy humans? Bonus question! Anyone recognize this skyline? Where exactly is our monster rampaging?
#4 – What are twelve guys supposed to do against such reckless hate?
The sacrifice theory is really starting to shape up.
#5 – Um, shouldn’t those paratroopers be deploying their chutes by now?
Look, I’m no expert but that General dude said these guys were making a HALO (high-altitude military parachuting) jump meaning they all jumped out somewhere between 15,000 and 35,000 feet. Aren’t they getting a little close to the skyscrapers and the ground with nary a parachute rip chord to be pulled? Also, RIP guy who fell into Godzilla line of sight.
#6 – Hey guys, what’s in the creepy vault? Surely nothing that will destroy us with our own hubris?
Anything that takes two military personnel to open while a squad covers them can only end in blood and tears. But that door is waaaaay too small for Godzilla to even fit his pinkie toe through.
#7 – Shouldn’t this building collapse from structural integrity failure?
This is a serious question. Any architectural engineers in the audience?
#8 – Did Godzilla just make the most divalicious entrance ever?
Smoke machine? Check. Slow reveal? Check. Butt to the camera? Check. Fabulous smile? Check. Godzilla knows you only get one chance to make a first impression!
*Bonus: Answer to question #3 – Yes. Yes we did.
These would be better if they were real questions raised by the footage and not useless (and often easily explainable) snark.
Pretty sure this section of the website is dedicated to making light of things… you know, being humorous. And it’s a teaser trailer with pretty minimal info in it, anyway. The tone of the thing is its most notable aspect (a tone I’d say oddly rips off 2001: A Space Odyssey with its fevered moaning). I’m constantly perplexed that so many people respond defensively to someone being creative or expressing something other than what they expected to hear. The comments section all over the internet is such is such a miserable place because if people were held accountable for what they said there, they might actually try to add to the conversation rather than take it down a peg.
Please stop projecting the problems of the entire internet onto my one sentence comment.
I agree with you that the internet has become a hotbed of cynicism and ugliness. However, the “humor” in this article is just as cynical and reactionary as the comments you claim to be deriding.
Its not that I expected something that I didn’t get, its that the execution here left something to be desired.
We all get it. There are idiots on the internet and you’re not gonna take it anymore. But pointing out that this article could’ve been better and more informed does not make me one of them.
Well, you’re right… my comment probably belonged as a standalone and not as a direct response to you. I was just surprised that people would react strongly to something clearly meant to be inoffensive and humorous, and about something that seemed so inconsequential. And I even like when people take apart the occasional loaded teaser…. Anyway, I’m over it. Thanks for bearing the brunt of my momentary rebellion.
ADAMCO,
Speaking for myself, I would be interested in seeing a comical corner of Hitfix. I am an avid reader of Cracked.com and they are typically pretty brilliant with their humor. There are SO MANY things about the industry that are ripe for the satirizing.
But what bugs me and gets old is just poor, lazy humor: something this blog posting is to a tea. GODZILLA is certainly not sacrosanct, but if one can’t find a way to actually be funny while writing a post for the sole purpose of comedy, perhaps it’s best to just leave well enough alone
The smoke/dust cloud is from falling buildings and Godzill’a atomic fire breath. There are other two monsters he is fighting. The HALO jump crew is recovering something from the destroyed city.
Where was Mothra? (My question is as relevant as any posed in this feature).
I am really disappointed with this article.. I usually find this website to be a pretty good one, so seeing something like this on here was really surprising AND disappointing.. I feel like this person almost has some kind of personal problem with Godzilla or something.. Haha almost as if she was surprised when she saw the trailer because it was actually good, so what does she do? She looks for absolutely small and pointless things, points them out trying to make this film look mediocre. I’m not a fan of Godzilla or anything, but this article just really bothered me and is completely irrelevant and pointless.
#2 – From what I’ve been told by people who actually know what they’re talking about (and that’s definitely not me), they’re going in with flares to tell survivors where they are, not the King. It’s a rescue mission. I think this is shaping up to be a disaster movie more than anything else. Which is fantastic.
Exactly
And HALO stands for “High Altitude Low Opening.” Basic reading comprehension suggests that by definition the HALO jumpers in the video will pull their shoot very late/low. SEAL teams have done this sort of thing pulling their shoots around 2,000 feet and as low as 1,800ish feet
The Empire State building is a little less than 1,500 feet FWIW
To expand on that, I believe the red trail is meant for the HALO jumpers to be able to see their comrades.
Or maybe it’s to confuse the creature with all of the shiny red stuff streaking all around it?
There are plenty of stipulations (and none of them need to involve snark, really)
It’s just too ironic to detect condescension in the words “[b]asic reading comprehension” from someone abbreviating “parachutes” to “shoots.” Just saying. :-)
paratroopers going into battle can what as late as 1000feet to open to reduce time in a vulnerable position, the city is San Francisco, the sky should look as though it were post nuclear attack if it were attacked by Godzilla, not unusual to have both experienced and unexperienced troops together, 12 soldiers falling from the sky would be harder to detect than 1,000’s on foot, especially Vs an enemy on the ground
Damned right it is San Francisco and kudos to the Transamerica building for still standing. (It’s earthquake and monster proof!)
#2 – I’m pretty sure it’s red for luck. Since Godzilla is a Japanese concept, that’s probably why. Red is a Japanese color.
#3 – Yeah, we probably did. You did see the nuke part of the trailer, didn’t you? And it’s Seattle.
#4 – I’d imagine they were dropped to set up experimental weapons around the monster to attack it.
#5 – That’s what I was thinking. Maybe they have mats.
#6 – Probably a safe haven for soldiers and other people of importance; people who need to be kept alive. (In addition to weapons, of course.)
Halo jump solders falling with red smoke flares attach to shoes – sound effects same as 2001 SPACE ODYSSEY ! 1964 sci-fi film climaxes, Keir Dullea as Dr. takes a trip through deep space…The “Star Gate” sequence, visual effects traveling beyond warp speed to distance universe