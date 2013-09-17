‘Walking Dead’ actress heads to ‘Dumb and Dumber To’

“Walking Dead” star Laurie Holden is being reanimated for a role in “Dumb and Dumber To.”
Holden has been cast opposite Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels in the long-delayed sequel as a mean housewife names Adele Pichlow, who is trying to murder her wealthy doctor husband (Funny or Die”s “Steve Tom”) and her step-daughter (“Days of Our Lives” star Rachel Melvin).
Adele’s plan involves using the hapless Harry and Lloyd as patsies, according to Deadline.
“Dumb” reunites the leading men with Peter and Bobby Farrelly, who wrote and directed the 1995 original hit film. The Farrellys wrote the new film along with Bennett Yellin and Mike Cerrone.
Holden is best known for playing Andrea on AMC’s hit zombie drama “Walking Dead,” and also appeared alongside Jim Carrey in 2001’s “The Majestic.”
Season four of “The Walking Dead” premieres October 13.
Join The Discussion: Log In With