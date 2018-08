‘Walking Dead’ actress heads to ‘Dumb and Dumber To’

Adele’s plan involves using the hapless Harry and Lloyd as patsies, according to Deadline

“Dumb” reunites the leading men with Peter and Bobby Farrelly, who wrote and directed the 1995 original hit film. The Farrellys wrote the new film along with Bennett Yellin and Mike Cerrone.

Holden is best known for playing Andrea on AMC’s hit zombie drama “Walking Dead,” and also appeared alongside Jim Carrey in 2001’s “The Majestic.”