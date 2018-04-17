The Future Of ‘The Walking Dead’ Might Include A Movie

The Walking Dead is a 1995 Vietnam War-set film directed by Preston A. Whitmore II and starring Eddie Griffin, Allen Payne, and Bernie Mac that made $6 million at the box office. It would otherwise be forgotten if it didn’t share the same name as an extremely popular comic book series-turned-TV show, and eventually, it may not even be the most famous Walking Dead movie.

Following the season eight finale, Vulture spoke to Scott Gimple, the former showrunner who now oversees the entire Walking Dead empire (Deadpire?), about the future of the franchise. “I’m working on that new stuff, and there are all sorts of interesting possibilities that I dare not even address specifically,” he said. “But the most important thing is that when we’re moving forward, whatever we do is different. That we see the world of The Walking Dead in a new way.” When asked if that could include a movie, Gimple replied, “That kind of variety, that’s we’re talking about. All the differences of the ways we tell the story, yeah, what we can feature and all that. There’s a whole universe of possibilities.”

This isn’t the first time the possibility of a Walking Dead movie has come up — in 2016, Gimple said that “one way or another, one day, [a movie will] happen.” And when it does, hopefully Scarface can be on the soundtrack again.

(Via Vulture)

