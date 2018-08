Oh man, Beth messed up now. Daryl is throwing the party of the century and she can't come because she's making fun of his turtle!

In some ways, this parody is a more realistic portrayal of the zombie apocalypse than “The Walking Dead.” The human mind is not meant to withstand the rigors of murdering mindless former friends and lovers who are determined to consume you. After cracking under the strain of reality, most conversations would sound like this.