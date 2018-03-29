AMC

The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead primarily take place in Georgia, Virginia, California, Mexico, and Texas, states and countries blessed with warm weather. But — and hear me out — what if they didn’t? Both AMC and showrunner-turned-chief content officer Scott Gimple want to continue expanding Robert Kirkman’s universe (The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead are still massive hits, even with the declining ratings), and executive producer Greg Nicotero has an idea for how they could do that.

ICE ZOMBIES.

“The one thing that the comic book does great [is] when they introduce the cold weather and the winter,” he told Fandom. “I had even written some webisodes that took place with a frozen zombie herd. And I think that [my hopes] would be that we would get into an entirely different location, like a cold weather scenario. Because frozen zombies are f*cking awesome. Until they thaw out and then you’re screwed. Because they would freeze and thaw out, and they would be fine.” Nicotero also teased that the potential spinoff would likely take place outside of the United States, where there’s “a lot more opportunities.”

If AMC wants The Walking Dead to continue for decades, new settings (not the woods) and climates, like the cold, would be a good start for any future series.

Hey, it worked for Game of Thrones.

