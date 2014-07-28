‘Walking Dead’ star Norman Reedus Stars in new trailer for ‘Air’

(CBR) At Comic-Con International, Skybound Entertainment premiered the teaser trailer for the Robert Kirkman-produced sci-fi thriller Air.

Directed by Christian Cantamessa from a script he wrote with Chris Pasetto, the film is set in an underground facility that houses cryogenically frozen people who are intended to re-establish society after nuclear fallout renders Earth”s atmosphere unbreathable.

Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead) and Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the Galaxy) star as custodial workers who struggle to hold on to their sanity – and their lives – as they maintain the last livable place on the planet.

“The film is full of hope,” Cantamessa said during Skybound”s Comic-Con panel. “It”s just my way to kind of give hope that there is a future, and the best way to experience it is maybe seeing the other side first, and then you can appreciate what you”ve got,” the director said. “I think the best science-fiction is talking about our society and our world.”

Air is set for release in spring 2015.

