Want to know more about ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’s’ Quicksilver? 5 essential reads

(CBR) If you”ve seen “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” odds are you”re now a much bigger fan of Quicksilver now than you were before you went to the movie theater. Yeah, somehow that goggle-wearing glam rock doofus that everyone mercilessly laughed managed to work on the big screen in a big way. Evan Peters” performance and that one sequence even makes us – and we can”t believe we”re saying this – like how the silver-haired speedster looks in “DoFP.” Seriously, he”s that good.
Quicksilver”s been around in the comics for 50 years now, and he has quite an impressive and complicated history that”s tied up with a lot of other Marvel heavy-hitters. His film presence is going to become comparably complicated when Aaron Taylor-Johnson zips onto the big screen as the character in 2015′s “Avengers: Age of Ultron.“ Yeah, that”s right, two actors playing two versions of Quicksilver in two different movies made by two different movie studios! In order to learn more about Mr. Maximoff and prepare yourself for his impending ubiquity, here are five single issues to get you up to speed on Quicksilver.
What did you think of Evan Peters' portrayal of Quicksilver in “X-Men: Days of Future Past”? Share your thoughts below.
Evan peters is da best in movie..loved him a lot
I saw the movie yesterday and hope to see more of him in the next installment.
I suspect the Avenger’s version will be very different. The comic book version is about 2-3 times faster than a cheetah. That scene in X-Men had him running about 10 times faster than the comic book version, way overpowered.
It was worth it (the scene was hilarious), but it was not the standard Quicksilver.
Exactly…I know, it’s comics and not REALITY…But to reach up and put on goggles on…Reach out and dip his finger in the gravy and taste it..To reposition at least 2 guards arms, so they punch them selves….Take OFF a hat and put it on AND stuff I can’t recall :(:( Then grab the Bullet and reposition it, so it Doesn’t hit anyone, is EXTREMELY far too fetched…On top of that running along the walls…The time, that the Fired bullet leaves the guns firing position, WOULD HAVE hit ONE of the X Men, FOR SURE.. WAY, TOO Fast, for Quick Silver to Stop…We’re talking the bullet, would have hit one of the X men, in AT LEAST, less than a tenth of a second, OR LESS, FOR SURE !! This ISN’T even a Comparison too the Flash !! Peace :):)
It’s crazy that no one has mentioned that BOTH Quicksilvers played best friends in Kick-Ass. BAM!
flowing hair, googles, headphones, jokester attitude… yes, that’s Bart Allen, not Pietro Maximoff.
He’s really good, but he’s not Quiksilver.
He was great! Perfect blend of wrecklessness and heart.
Awesome movie, amazing cast, best XMen Movie so far.
By the way, Did you notice our FABULOUS BACKPACK #PANGOLIN? It’s featured right at the beginning of the movie! If you didn’t realize watch it again and you will see. It’s worth watching it all over again!
If you would like to learn more go to [www.pangolin.com.co]