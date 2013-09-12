Want to win a pair of tickets to the premiere of ‘Hunger Games: Catching Fire’? HitFix can help

I’ve been so caught up in all things Toronto this week that it’s easy to forget we’re about to kick off the fall movie season, which seems particularly busy this year. I’m looking forward to what feels like dozens of new movies, and one of the titles I am enormously curious about is “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”

Francis Lawrence is directing the new film, and so far, the footage we’ve seen feels like they’ve definitely revamped some of what they’re doing with the new film while also building off of what Gary Ross did in the the first one. When the first film premiered, we gave you a chance to win tickets to the premiere, and Lionsgate reached out to us to give you that same chance for the new movie, which will take place in Los Angeles on November 18, 2013. Travel will not be provided to Los Angeles or venue.

There are going to be an overwhelming 75 sites participating in this contest, and I would suggest that if you are truly desperate to win this contest, you should run a search using the hash tag #TickTock11 to find all of them. Enter on as many as you can and increase your odds dramatically.

Winners will be announced on September 30 at 10:00 AM PST, and you should use the film’s official Facebook page as your home base to check up on how the contest is going. You can also keep up with more #TickTock moments as the countdown to the release continues.

If you’re worried about seeing it first, tickets for the film will go on-sale on Tuesday, October 1st at 9:00 AM PST through both Fandango and MovieTickets.com, and you can lock your tickets down at that point.

Now, if you want to win our specific pair of tickets (each contest online is giving away two), you have to RT the tweet you see embedded below, and you have to follow @HitFix on Twitter which can also be done below. That’s pretty much it. It’s not complicated, but the rewards for you should be a ton of fun.

If you need further information, please check out HitFix’s official contest page for full rules and details.

Happy hunting, and may the odds be ever in your favor.

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” opens on November 22, 2013.