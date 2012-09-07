Want to win an early screening of ‘Dredd 3D’ for you and your Mega-City?

Right now, I’m seeing a tendency among studios to do special free screenings based on demand that they try to calibrate by using various new companies and methods, and it’s exciting. Nothing speaks better for a film than screening the film itself, and today, we’ve got a chance for you to win a local screening of Lionsgate’s new release, “Dredd 3D”.

It’s simple to enter, too. Remember, in the world of “Dredd 3D,” there is just one city, but it stretches from Boston to Washington DC, and it’s now called Mega-City One. Keep that in mind as you check out what Lionsgate had to say about the event:

Citizens of Mega-City One, the law is on your side! If this is not your city block, simply head on over to The Dredd Report, the number one news source for all things Mega-City One, where you can see if your block has been chosen and enter to win an early screening of DREDD 3D, in theaters September 21.



All you need to do is send an e-mail to info@hitfix.com and be sure to include your full name, age, and the city/town where you live, with the subject line “Dredd 3D Phoenix.” You can do that any time between now and Monday the 10th at 12:00 noon PST. We’ll be sending out e-mail notifications to the winners as well as posting their names here in this article on Monday.

Here’s how confident Lionsgate is. After all, they’ve got 100% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes right now with over 20 reviews already collected. They want you to share your reactions on Twitter or here on HitFix under this article or at the IMDb or at Rotten Tomatoes. They are sure you’re going to dig it.

If you haven’t read my review for the film, the short version is “hyper-violent and fun,” and I think the film’s going to have some very ardent fans. Ten of you will win the tickets, and all ten of you can bring a guest with you to the screening.

Here's hoping you are able to see the film and that you have as much fun with it as I did. In the meantime, check out The Dredd Report for all your "Dredd 3D" updates.



“Dredd 3D” opens September 21.